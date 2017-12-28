Book on Laughter Yoga Goes Beyond Smirks

Jeffrey Briar, founder of Laguna Laughter Club, and the Laughter Yoga Institute has written a guidebook entitled “The Laughter Yoga Book.”

It covers the history and theory of Laughter Yoga and related forms of therapeutic hilarity and includes dozens of photographs and clear instructions for adding more laughter to life.

Briar’s Laughter Club, the first in the world outside India to meet seven days per week, has welcomed more than 35,000 laffers since its inception in 2005.

The Laughter Yoga Book can be purchased at lyinstitute.org. Or contact the author at [email protected]

Join the Rebel Readers

“The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” by Sherman Alexie will be the first read of a new group forming at the Laguna Beach Library.

The group facilitated by Heather Bradley will meet monthly to discuss a book that has been challenged or banned. Please register and pick up a copy of the book at the library’s information desk, 363 Glenneyre St.