Boys & Girls Club Announces Chair of Girls Night Out

The 11th Anniversary and Grand Finale of Girls Night Out will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19, from 6-10 p.m. at the beautiful Wilson home in Laguna Beach. The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach recently announced that the chair of Girls Night Out this year is Gretchen McConnell, owner/partner of Starfish Laguna. McConnell has been a supporter of the Club for almost 10 years and has a passion for giving back. She has also held a variety of fundraisers to help various charities in the community. “I am thrilled and honored to serve as chair of this fantastic event,” McConnell said.

The event marks 11 years of the community’s women supporting the Club. Each year, participants enjoy an evening in an oceanfront home, with amazing food, signature cocktails, wine, martini’s, shopping, pampering, and fun. In addition to all of that, each attendee goes home with a swag bag of “girly goodies.”

Early bird tickets are selling fast and can be purchased on the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach website: www.bgclagunabeach.org. The event is supported by Wilson Automotive Group, Montage Laguna Beach, Newport Lexus, Starfish, and Winston’s Crown Jewelers.

For more information, contact Michelle at [email protected] or 949-715-7584.

All Invited to National Night Out

The first annual Guns ‘N’ Hoses softball game to be played by the Laguna Beach police and fire departments takes place on Tuesday, Aug. 6, on the high school baseball field. Pre-game activities start at 5 p.m., followed at 5:30 p.m. by a K-9 demo and flag presentation. Skipper Carrillo will throw the first pitch at 6:15 p.m. Join the fun and get a free hot dog and drink.

Chamber Hosts Artsy August Happy Hour

Join the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce at the Artsy August Happy Hour for Member Appreciation Night from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at seven degrees, 891 Laguna Canyon Road. Members are admitted free but must RSVP. Prospective members and walk-ins are $20. Entry includes two drink tickets and appetizers. All will enjoy tasty bites, rooftop scenery, cocktails and a raffle prize drawing. Please register online at lagunabeachchamber.org by Friday, Aug. 2.