Boys & Girls Club Area Director Hans Laroche announces retirement

Open House Celebration Planned to Honor His Legacy

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach (the Club) is honored to announce the retirement of Area Director Hans Laroche, whose passion and dedication have shaped the organization for over 23 years. A respected leader and mentor, Laroche’s career has been defined by a commitment to youth development, and his influence will be felt for years to come.

Reflecting on his journey, Laroche shared, “I realized early on in life that working with children is something I would find rewarding. My career has been a daily joy, and I’ve enjoyed every day coming to work here at the club.”

Laroche’s career is marked by several key milestones. Early on, he received a promotion to the Camp Directing Team at the YMCA after his first year—a pivotal moment that confirmed his path in youth development. Later, as Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach Athletic Director, a significant $100,000 donation was made to the Club in his honor, recognizing his unwavering dedication to mentoring youth. Laroche also ascended to the role of Canyon Branch Director, and then Area Director, where his leadership expanded the reach and impact of the Club’s programs.

When asked about the legacy he’s leaving behind, Laroche humbly stated, “I hope it’s a legacy of having answered the call to adhere to our mission of changing lives. The highlight of my professional career has been seeing the children I mentored come back as volunteers, many of them now parents themselves.”

During his time at the Club, Laroche was inspired by influential figures in his own life, including a high school teacher who sparked his interest in sports and recreation. This guidance shaped his career in profound ways, fueling his passion for youth mentorship.

Looking toward retirement, Laroche is eager to spend more time with his family and pursue hobbies. “I’m looking forward to having more time for the things I love, and I hope to stay connected with my colleagues and the Club’s mission in some capacity,” he said.

To celebrate Laroche’s outstanding contributions, the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach will host an Open House on Sept. 24 at 1085 Laguna Canyon Rd, Laguna Beach, CA 92651, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Colleagues, friends, and community members are invited to come together to honor Laroche’s career, celebrate his transformational impact on young people, and thank him for his service. The Club is asking all of Laroche’s fans to email their favorite memories and gestures of appreciation to alumni@bgclaguna.org .

The Open House, which typically showcases the Club’s unique programs through fun activities like games, arts and crafts, and more, will feature a free BBQ and raffles with cool prizes. Families will get a glimpse of the vibrant Club life and what makes it special for Club members. And, it’s a celebration of Laroche’s incredible 23 years of service to youth at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach. It’s a wonderful opportunity for the community to show their appreciation for all he has done to serve local families.

As Laroche reflects on his career, he offers this parting thought: “The experiences I had during my career made me a better parent and a better person. I hope my colleagues remember me as a good leader and someone they can look up to.”

For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach and how you can support, please visit our website at bgclagunabeach.org.