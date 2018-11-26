Boys & Girls Club Joins ‘Giving Tuesday’
The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has joined Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide. Occurring this year on Nov. 27, Giving Tuesday is held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving to kick off the holiday giving season and inspire people to collaborate in improving their local communities and to give back in impactful ways to the charities and causes they support.
“We’ve joined the Giving Tuesday movement because our programming delivery depends on the generous donations of our friends in the community,” said CEO Pam Estes. “Donations, no matter what the amount, make a difference and are vitally important as these funds will touch the lives of hundreds of children and families we serve each year. We all win when a child has quality after school and summer camp programs. Our impact is not only visible in the young people that show up to the club every day, but in our alumni, who are advancing their education, energizing their communities, and realizing their dreams.”
Those interested in joining the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach’s Giving Tuesday initiative can visit www.bgclagunabeach.org. For more details on Giving Tuesday, visit www.givingtuesday.org or www.facebook.com/GivingTuesday, or follow @GivingTues and the #GivingTuesday hashtag on social media.