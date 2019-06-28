Boys & Girls Clubs of America Honors Elsa Brizzi
Elsa Brizzi, author and illustrator of the book “You Are A Very Special You,” recently received an educational program merit award from the Boys & Girls Club for her work in developing the Intergenerational Literacy Enhancement Program, in which her book is used. The 10-week class pairs a second-grade student with a senior mentor to strengthen their reading skills, self-confidence and ability to express themselves artistically.
The program has previously won an Art Star Award for collaboration. ILEP is sponsored by the Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach through their community outreach program and supported additionally by LOCA Arts Education, Laguna Beach Seniors, Inc., American Association of University Women-Laguna Beach Branch, The Assistance League of Laguna Beach, Sally’s Fund, The Neighborhood Congregational Church, Orange County Libraries-Laguna Beach Branch, and numerous grants and donations. “The reason the program is so strong is because of the collaboration the town gives,” said Carla Meberg, President of LOCA Art Education.
Brizzi has had a 50-year career as an educator and program director. She was instrumental in developing The Head Start Instructional Aide Program, designed TESA, a nationally recognized guide for Teacher Expectation on Student Achievement for the Los Angeles County Office of Education, and developed teacher training to integrate classrooms as Los Angeles school populations grew and changed.
Brizzi is hopeful the ILEP can grow and become a Boys & Girls Club of America national program, which could include high school mentors who would be able to fulfill volunteer hours requirements.
Unitarians Invite All to Hear Sunday Speaker
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laguna Beach, 429 Cypress Drive, invites all to hear Rev. James Ishmael Ford at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 30. Rev. Ford’s presentation is entitled “Once a Thief: A Story of the Spiritual Life,” and is based upon an ancient story derived from the Hindu tradition, which he adapted to his own spiritual experiences. Rev. Ford has danced with Sufis, studied with Gnostics, lived in a Buddhist monastery, and was ordained a Zen priest.
Today, Rev. Ford is a Unitarian Universalist minister serving as the part-time consulting minister with the Unitarian Universalist Church in Anaheim. He also guides the Empty Moon Zen Sangha, a Soto Zen Buddhist community of practice. He has written widely on Buddhism, Zen, and Unitarian Universalism.
Boys & Girls Club to Hold ‘Girls Night Out’
Early bird tickets are now on sale for the 11thannual Girls Night Out benefitting the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach. The event will be held from 6-10 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, at the oceanfront Wilson home. Attendees will enjoy cocktails, shopping, pampering and go home with a swag bag. Buy $150 tickets at bgclagunabeach.org. For more information, contact Michelle at [email protected] or 949-715-7584.
Vacation Bible School at LBUMC Begins July 8
Children in third through fifth grade are invited to attend vacation bible school, with a theme of “Who is My Neighbor?” at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church. The one-week program begins Monday, July 8, and will be held from 9 a.m. to noon until July 12. Youth helpers from grades 6 to 11 are welcome at no charge. “Our lessons will be rooted in teaching kindness and compassion to our neighbors and our world, in age appropriate ways,” Patricia Reyes, family ministries coordinator at LBUMC, said in an announcement. The cost is $50 for the first child in a family; $40 for all other children. Scholarships are available. There is no charge for volunteer helpers. Registration may be made online at lbumc.org. For more information, contact Reyes at 949-499-3088 or [email protected] Laguna Beach United Methodist Church is located at 21632 Wesley Drive.
Huggins Elected President of Laguna Canyon Conservancy
The Laguna Canyon Conservancy elected board members Harry Huggins (president), Janine Robinson (vice president), Lorene Laguna (secretary), Gene Felder (treasurer), Carey Strombotne, and Gayle Waite at their May 13 general meeting. Board members select speakers and subjects that have an impact on preservation of the 22,000 acres that surround Laguna Beach. Huggins began his relationship with LCC in 1989 to organize The Walk with Charles Michael Murray.
LCC dinner meetings will resume at the 7seven7 restaurant, 777 Laguna Canyon Road, on Monday, Sept. 9.
Trash, Recycling Services Delayed for Holiday
Waste Management of Orange County’s curbside residential trash and recycling pick-up schedule will be delayed by one day for Thursday and Friday customers due to the observance of Independence Day. All Waste Management operations will be closed on Thursday, July 4, with normal operations resuming on Friday, July 5. Customers in Laguna Beach with Thursday service are asked to place their carts out for pick-up on Friday, and customers with Friday service on Saturday. For more information, call 866-967-3292.