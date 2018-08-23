Boys & Girls Clubs Raise $225K in One Day
Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach and 14 area clubs partnered with the Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) to host Greatness Amplified, a fundraising day for all Boys & Girls Clubs in Orange County, on Aug. 15. The 24-hour online effort raised $225,000 with the participation of more than 389 donors from local organizations providing support and resources to children in need.
The participating clubs included Boys & Girls Clubs in Anaheim, Brea-Placentia-Yorba Linda, Buena Park, Capistrano Valley, Central Orange Coast, Cypress, Fullerton, Garden Grove, Huntington Valley, Laguna Beach, La Habra, South Coast Area, Stanton, Tustin and Westminster.
“It was great working collaboratively with all of the Orange County Boys & Girls Clubs to get the word out about how we are helping kids and getting new support from across Orange County,” said Pam Estes, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach.
OCCF powered the Greatness Amplified campaign by providing seed funding to support the marketing assets, campaign resources and collaborative partnerships. Greatness Amplified is part of a series of collaborative “Giving Days” that will take place in Orange County as part of an initiative from OCCF to boost the capacity of local nonprofits to meet the community’s needs.
Additional collaborative Giving Days will be announced over the coming year. For more information, visit www.oc-cf.org/iheartoc.
The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach service area includes Laguna Beach, Aliso Viejo, Lake Forest and the surrounding communities, and occupies three sites in Laguna: Canyon Branch, Bluebird Branch and Lang Branch.
For more information about the Boys & Girls Club, visit www.bgclagunabeach.orgor call 949-494-2535.
Krishna Temple Marks 50 Years in Laguna
The Appearance Day Celebration of Lord Krishna will be held from 6 p.m. to midnight on Monday, Sept. 3, at the Laguna Beach Krishna Temple, 285 Legion Street.
The event will feature kids activities, a bake sale, dance, a feast and more. For more information, call 949-436-0588 or email [email protected]
Save the Date for ‘Night at The Ranch’
Benefitting the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, the fifth annual Night at the Ranch will take place on Friday, Sept. 7, from 5 p.m. to midnight, featuring cocktails and dinner and live and silent auctions.
Live music by the band, The Side Deal, will begin at 8:30 p.m. The Side Deal is comprised of performers Charlie Colin (Train), Stan Frazier (Sugar Ray) and Joel and Scott Owen (Pawn Shop Kings).
Tickets and sponsorships—including deluxe rooms at The Ranch, program recognition and table seating—are available online at bgclagunabeach.org.
Girls Night Out Celebrates 10th Anniversary
The annual Girls Night Out fundraiser benefitting the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach will take place on Thursday, Sept. 27, from 6-10 p.m. at the Wilson’s beach front home, featuring cocktails, wine and food, swag bags and shopping.
Tickets are $150 through Sept. 21, or $160 after, and can be purchased at bgclagunabeach.org.Proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Club.
For information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Michelle at [email protected] 949-715-7584.
Tickets Available Early for the Taste
The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce is set to host the annual Taste of Laguna on Thursday, Oct. 18, from 6-10 p.m. at the Festival of Arts, 650 Laguna Canyon Road. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy tasty bites and drinks from Laguna’s finest restaurants.
Early bird tickets are available now through Aug. 31. Prices range from $75 general admission to $125 for VIP. Regular admission prices go into effect on Sept. 1 and range from $85-$150.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.lagunabeachchamber.org.