Laguna lost to Dana Hills 11-7 on Tuesday, March 20, at the local courts. Mason Lebby swept his singles matches winning 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 while Andrew Johnson won two at 6-2, 6-1. The following day Laguna dominated Saddleback 15-3 to open league play. Breakers faced three league matches this past week then are off until April 12.