Brad Oana Knows Luxury Residential Appliances

Knowing how to buy appliances—and the best places to properly buy high-end appliances specifically—can be such a challenge. A quick search online may reveal an endless number of vendors, but how can you know the true authenticity of an online vendor when dealing with items that come at such high prices and are as large and cumbersome as high-end appliances? That’s exactly why Brad Oana has become an expert in residential appliances/home improvement.

Oana has partnered with Azzari. Specializing in high-end home kitchen renovations, Azzari Design Center provides mid to high end appliances, decorative plumbing fixtures, and more across locations in Anaheim and Aliso Viejo to make purchasing high-end appliances much easier, simpler, and safer for customers.

Growing up as a local Hawaiian, Oana spent his youth honing his craft in the home improvement space, working multiple positions within the field and learning the ins and outs of each one of them. With nearly two decades of experience under his belt overall and a full decade of experience specializing in the sale and installation of high-end appliances such as Subzero, Wolf, Thermador, and Miele, Oana now services customers alongside his partner dealer Azzari as a professional luxury residential appliance consultant.

After seeing so many of his customers in the home improvement space struggling with how to pick a high-end appliance, where to buy a high-end appliance, and how to know exactly what they needed in the first place when it came to high-end appliance purchasing, Oana’s goal became to craft an experience in which he and his team could personally walk you through the entire process, from selection to purchase and delivery to installation, rather than handing you off to numerous subsequent teams. That way, you’re always dealing with the same team of individuals rather than multiple different people, and communication remains more constant and open.

Oana is a man whose priorities are clear and consistent, as he says his goals are the same in life and in business: it all comes down to prioritizing relationships and communication. To Oana, “Family is very important. Solving problems is very important. Building relationships with my guests, designers, and builders is very important.”

To this extent, Oana feels that what most separates him from his competitors is his familial approach, something he values deeply and feels he brought with him from his adolescence in Hawaii. While others may look to nickel-and-dime you, ultimately leaving you high and dry if a high-end appliance doesn’t function correctly or if the installation is done poorly, Brad Oana cares deeply for his clients. As Oana says, “I truly care, I listen well… and my follow-up is for a lifetime,” speaking directly about the lifetime guarantee he offers all guests.

With over 2,200 completed projects and over 70 more currently in progress, Brad Oana is a passionate and experienced worker in the fields of home improvement and high-end appliance consultation. Oana has a track record of going out of his way to ensure that his guests get everything they need in the shortest amount of time possible, overseeing every project with the highest degree of integrity and professionalism. Go to Brad Oana’s website and book a call today to elevate your home.

