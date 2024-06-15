Breaker sports update: Late spring sport honors

ALL-CIF Honors

The All-Southern Section Spring CIF teams were announced last week, with the Breakers earning honors in girls’ lacrosse for the second straight season. Girls’ lacrosse has been a sport at Laguna for seven seasons, and Laguna experienced its best run this past year, with a 13-6 overall record under coach Paul Storke.

2024 Honorees:

1st Team: Ruby Sampson (Jr)

2nd Team: Tess Smialowicz (Jr)

Summer DiMaggio (Sr)

OCADA AWARDS

The Orange County Athletic Directors held their annual awards event on Monday, June 3, at Servite High School. Once again, a Laguna athlete earned league Athlete of the Year honors representing the Sunset Conference. Ava Knepper (water polo, swimming) was selected for the 8-team conference along with Huntington Beach softball athlete Zoe Prystajko. Knepper will continue her career at SC, while Prystajko will attend Stanford. Knepper joins five other Laguna athletes who earned Sunset recognition in the six seasons the Breakers have been conference members.

Past Laguna Sunset Winners:

2023 – none selected from Laguna

2022 – Will Kelly, Ava Houlahan

2021 – Mateo Bianchi

2020 – Logan Brooks

2019 – Ryan Smithers

Next season, the Breakers will rejoin the Pacific Coast League (except football), with competition beginning this August.

SUMMER NOTES:

Laguna Beach High School Athletics summer programs will start soon. Check out the programs for all sports at lbhs.lbusd.org. Baseball’s program begins July 1 to July 26.

Boys Cross Country is July 8 to Aug. 24 from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at El Moro. The Thurston Middle School camp is the week of Aug. 12, the same time and location as the high school program. The 2024 fall season officially starts Aug. 26.

Girls Cross County runs July 8 to Aug. 20 from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Basketball

Coach Rus Soobzokov announced the varsity will be in the Beckman and Marina leagues and will have a couple of tournaments at Corona Del Mar and Newport Harbor. This summer, Laguna will host its first summer Tournament from July 19 to 21 to end the summer. JV will be in the Aliso Niguel league for three games and in the Tesoro (July 1-July 6), Newport Harbor (July 12-14) and Capo Valley tournaments (July 10-12). Incoming freshmen will also be in the Beckman League and the Edison, Newport, and Corona del Mar tournaments for a competitive summer.

Griffin Naess makes All-American Team in Collegiate Baseball

Laguna grad Griffin Naess was honored by the National Collegiate Baseball Writer’s Association this past Monday as one of 34 freshmen chosen as “All American” this season for his outstanding performance as a true freshman player at Cal Poly. Naess went 7-0 this season as a starting pitcher for the Mustangs, who finished third in the Big West Conference this season 35-22 overall and 20-10 in conference play.

Have a note/question on Laguna sports/correction/update? Looking for the 2023-24 high school schedules and scores?Check Laguna Beach High School on the Max Preps website.