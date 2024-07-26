Breakers boys basketball hosts ‘Battle at the Beach’ varsity tournament

Laguna Beach High School’s Boys’ Basketball Team partnered with Laguna Beach High School’s Athletic Boosters to host a summer tournament held last Friday, July 19 through Sunday, July 21.

“It was an excellent tournament with the teams and players competing very well and bringing their A game,” head booster James Azadian said. “Coaches from all rival schools congratulated LBHS Boys Basketball Boosters and LBHS Boys Basketball Head Coach Rus Soobzokov on what they described as the best tournament they have ever attended–a truly huge compliment.”

The tournament, named “Battle at the Beach” featured high-profile boys basketball varsity teams participating from various SoCal high schools, including Sage Hill in Newport Beach, Corona Del Mar, San Pedro, El Toro, San Juan Hills, Beckman High School in Tustin, Dana Hills, University High School in Irvine, and Edison High School in Huntington Beach.

Laguna Beach High School’s Boys Basketball Varsity Team’s games were held Friday at 9 a.m. against San Pedro, 1 p.m. against San Juan Hills, Saturday at 10 a.m. against Sage Hill, 7 p.m. against Edison and Sunday at 9 a.m. against Corona Del Mar. Laguna Beach played 5 games total, spanning across the three-day tournament.

Delicious breakfast burritos and lunch taco meals were offered each day along with homemade sweet treats baked up by the teams’ parents. There was also a coaches’ commissary to host all teams’ coaches and assistant coaches. All games were held in Dugger Gym. All proceeds raised from the tournament went to support the Laguna Beach High School’s Boys Basketball Team, led by head coach Rus Soobzokov.

“This was the first boys basketball tournament hosted by Laguna Beach High School since any of us can remember,” Azadian said.

Tourney Results

Laguna Beach: won 1, lost 4

CDM: won 3, lost 1

San Pedro: won all 4 games (no losses)

Laguna Hills: won all 4 games (no losses)

Sage Hill: won 2, lost 2

El Toro: won 2, lost 2

Costa Mesa: won 1, lost 3

San Juan Hills: won 1, lost 3

Beckman: won 1, lost 3

Dana Hills: won 2, lost 2

University: won 1, lost 3

Edison: won 2, lost 1