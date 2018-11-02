Breakers Crush Godinez, Share Golden West Conference Pac 4 Title
Football (8-2)
Last Wednesday, October 24, the Golden West Conference-Pac 4 League held a coin flip more out of protocol rather than the real belief that Ocean View would actually upset the 2-touchdown favorite Pioneers in Thursday’s final regular season game giving the league a three-way tie for first. The coin flip winner, Western, was assured of a first-place seed in the playoffs while Laguna secured the league’s second place designation. Ocean View was third and not only would have to pull off the “improbable “upset but would have to hope a number of other contests involving D11 schools also resulted in similar upset outcomes to make the postseason. The Sea Hawks took advantage of three big Western turnovers in the second quarter to go on and upset the Pioneer’s 45-7 while at Valley High School, Laguna was achieving the same score to Godinez in the final regular season game for both schools. The Western and Laguna players knew immediately after the game they were playoff bound while Ocean View (9-1) had to wait until Sunday to confirm they would also join the extended season as one of two at-large selections for D11. Breakers were lucky on the flip as no at-large slots were available in their division.
Breakers 45, Godinez 7 (Laguna now leads series 6-5)
First Quarter:
Breakers recovered the opening kickoff return fumble by Godinez and scored on a 7-play drive. Godinez had their most successful possession of the first three quarters gaining 38 yards but fumbled the ball at the end of a long run into the hands of Sam Tyrrell. Seven plays later it was 14-0. Breakers last try of the quarter ended on downs at the Godinez 16.
Second Quarter:
Sean Nolan intercepted Godinez pass to open the quarter. Breakers stalled on the Grizzlies’ 5-yard line and then had to punt for the only time that evening on their second possession. Breakers scored on a three-play drive at the four minute mark then ended the quarter with a field goal.
Third Quarter:
Laguna scored on all three possessions while Godinez gained 11 yards total on four possessions and 11 plays. Lowlights for the host team included an interception toss to Conner Fink returned for 12 yards and a bad snap punt resulting in a net minus 3-yard punt.
Fourth Quarter
A running clock gave each team a lone possession as Laguna’s bench was unable to stop the 12-play Grizzly drive while Ben Kellogg and Victor Castillo went 47 yards in seven plays before time expired four yards away from another Laguna score.
Up Next: Breakers held their seed and are #2 in the D12 playoffs and host Saddleback Valley Christian (3-6), the second place San Joaquin League team, this Friday night at Guyer Field. Should the Breakers prevail, they would play at either Northwood (7-3) or Rancho Alamitos (7-3) on Friday, November 10.
History: Laguna has qualified for the playoffs 19 times (counting 2018) and have a 17-17 record in the 34 games played to date. One title (1946), three trips to the finals, nine semifinal games (last was 2016) and quarterfinals 12 times.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Laguna Beach
|14
|10
|21
|0
|45
|Godinez
|0
|0
|0
|7
|7
LB – Lythgoe 7 pass from Johnson (Handel kick) 9:13 1stQ
LB–Nolan26passfromJohnson(Handelkick),3:48. 1stQ
LB–Nolan21passfromJohnson(Handelkick),4:00. 2ndQ
LB–Handel38FG,:01.2ndQ
LB–Ball4passfromJohnson(Handelkick),7:04.3rdQ
LB–Villalobos1passfromJohnson(Handelkick),3:42. 3rdQ
LB–Diver10passfromJohnson(Handelkick),0:44. 3rdQ
G–Reyes6run(Olivareskick),7:07.4thQ
|LB
|G
|1st Downs
|23
|8
|Rush/Yds
|24-134
|38-143
|Pass Yds
|280
|7
|C-A-I
|25-37-0
|2-9-2
|Plays/TYG
|61-414
|47-150
|Fumbles/Lost
|0-0
|3-1
|Return Yds
|22
|0
|Punts/Ave
|1-44
|6-23.2
|Penalties/Yds
|5-30
|4-30
Rushing: Lythgoe 11-74, Johnson 7-14, Kellogg 1-9, Castillo 5-37
Receiving:Nolan 5-80, Luthgoe 3-30, Tyler 1-30, Ball 7-47, Crawford 2-27, Harper 1-15,
Villalobos 2-13, Davis 1-6, Diver 1-11, Calabrese 2-21
Passing: Johnson 36-34-0 271 yards 6 TDs 184.9 rating
Kellogg 1-1-0 9 yards
Interceptions: Nolan, Fink 1-12
Punt Returns: Nolan 2-10
Kick Off Returns: none
Punts: Nolan 1-44.0
Kick Offs: Handel 7, touchback 6
Pass defense rating [NCAA formula]: -15.7, YTD = 123.40
Milestones:
Andrew Johnson’s new school records:
Season: old records:
Passing attempts 329 269 Danny Lane 12 g 1987
Passing Completions 186 179 Danny Lane 12 g 1987
Passing yards 2,472 2,303 Danny Lane 12g 1987
Touchdown passes 33 26 Austin Paxson 11g 2009
Touchdowns Responsible for: 35 32 Curtis Harrison 13g 2016
Single Game Records:
Touchdown passes 6 @ Godinez 10/25/18 5 last by Curtis Harrison 2017
Completions game – 29 vs Estancia 9/21/18 26 James Kimball v L Hills, 1995
Records Watch – Season:
Sean Nolan has 56 pass receptions – record is 61 by Chris Paul (2009) and Jake Wheeler (2003)
Has 141 career receptions – record is 151
Other milestones:
Nolan is fourth in career scoring, Handel is #3 in career Field Goals, #2 in kick scoring, KO touchbacks
Shane Lythgoe is 23rd in career scoring.