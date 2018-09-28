Breakers Roll Estancia 41-19
Football (4-1)
Laguna and Estancia faced off for the thirtieth time last Friday night at Scott Field in Costa Mesa, but the Eagles were unable to match the visiting Breakers their third straight series win.
1st Quarter:
Breakers got the ball first and scored on a seven-play 67-yard drive, with Shane Lythgoe’s 27-yard run the key play prior to the touchdown strike. Estancia came right back on a 73-yard 10-play drive to score, but they failed on the kick. Breakers got into scoring position again off a 39-yard pass play from Andrew Johnson to Jack Crawford but stalled after that, settling for a Noah Handel 31-yard field goal.
2nd Quarter:
After the field goal, Estancia fumbled the kickoff, giving Laguna the ball on the Estancia 35-yard line. The drive concluded just over a minute into the quarter on Johnson’s second touchdown pass, this time to Sean Nolan. The Eagles’ next possession also ended badly, as they fumbled the punt attempt, giving Laguna a short 18-yard drive to lead 24-6 with over seven minutes remaining in the half. Breakers’ last two possessions of the half ended in a missed 51-yard field goal and an interception.
3rd Quarter:
Laguna had the ball twice in the quarter scoring both times. Their first score came on a 10-play 63-yard drive that stalled on the Estancia eight-yard line. Noah Handel’s 25-yard field goal made it 27-6. After another Estancia punt, Laguna went 65 yards in eight plays as Jake Harper’s run and Handel’s PAT extended the lead to 28 at 34-6.
4th Quarter:
Estancia got on the board again off a freak play when a bobbled pass reception was returned for a scores as an interception. Laguna answered right away with a 10-play drive to make it 41-12. Eagles added one more score off the Laguna subs.
This week, the Breakers travel to the Westminster stadium to face off with Marina in a Golden West Conference cross-over game between schools in the Big 4 League (Garden Grove, Segerstrom, Westminster, and Marina). Marina has an enrollment of just over 2,400 students and is currently 2-4 on the year. Breakers will be tested like they were with Big Bear and Bellflower.
Statistics: 2018 Season Game #5 @ Estancia
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Laguna Beach
|10
|14
|10
|7
|41
|Estancia
|6
|0
|0
|0
|6
L – Ball 20 pass from Johnson (Handel kick) 9:33 1stQ
E – Cash 1 run (kick failed) 4:08 1stQ
L – Handel 31 FG ):47 1stQ
L – Nolan 12 pass from Johnson (Handel kick) 10:53 2ndQ
L – Lythgoe 4 run (Handel kick) 7:23 2ndQ
L – Handel 25 FG 7:48 3rdQ
L – Harper 9 run (Handel kick) 2:51 3rdQ
E – Carrillo 26 Interception return (kick failed) 9:09 4thQ
L – Crawford 7 pass from Johnson (Handel kick) 4:58 4thQ
E – Pierce 15 pass from Cash (Douglass kick) 2:37 4thQ
|LB
|E
|1st Downs
|26
|12
|Rush/Yds
|30-124
|26-89
|Pass Yds
|340
|201
|C-A-I
|29-42-2
|12-27-0
|Plays/TYG
|72-464
|53-290
|Fumbles/Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Return Yds
|0
|59
|Punts/Ave
|0-0
|4-33.0
|Penalties/Yds
|7-52
|7-49
Rushing: Lythgoe 15-101, Johnson 5-(3), Harper 3-14, Castillo 7-17
Receiving:Villalobos 2-34, Diver 3-23, Tyler 2-16, Fink 1-5, Crawford 4-58, Nolan 9-112, Harper 2-27, Lythgoe 1-14, Ball 3-42, Pigott 1-4, Casey Sorensen 1-5
Passing: Johnson 42-29-2 340 yards 3 TDS 149.4 rating YTD = 137.7
Punt Returns: Nolan 2-32
Kick Off Returns:Nolan 1-25, Diver 1-8, Ball 1-14
Kick Offs: Handel 8, 5 touchbacks
Pass defense rating [NCAA formula]: 119.2, YTD = 96.9
Milestones:
Sean Nolan has 117 career catches tied for #2 with Eric Fegraus (1989-91).
Sean is 4th in career yards, 2nd in career TD catches.
Andrew Johnson 340 yards passing vs. Estancia – ranks #3 all-time, 29 completions is a new school record. Old record was 26 by James Kimball vs. Laguna Hills on 11/3/1995.