Breakfast with Santa at Sawdust’s Winter Fantasy

Share this:

Sawdust Art Festival’s Winter Fantasy continues this weekend, featuring a special event with Santa and the Laguna Beach Fire Department. On Saturday, Dec. 8, at 8:30 a.m., enjoy a pancake breakfast cooked up by local firefighters while spending time with Santa. Starbucks will also be sponsoring the event and serving coffee. Proceeds will be donated to the Laguna Beach Firefighters Association, who will distribute funds to the Spark of Love toy drive and towards helping those in Northern California who have been devastated by fires

Admission is $15 per adult and $10 per child. Tickets include the pancake breakfast and admission to the festival.

Winter Fantasy runs through Dec. 16. For more information, visit sawdustartfestival.org.

LPAPAPresents‘Tasteful Palette’ Workshop

On Dec. 8 and 15, from 5-8 p.m., the Laguna Plein Air Painters Association will host Tasteful Palette “sip and learn” painting workshops, where participants can enjoy an evening of camaraderie and creativity while sipping fine wines and creating a work of art.

No painting experience is required. All painting levels are encouraged to join—first-time painters, beginning artists and master painters

All painting materials, along with wine or non-alcoholic beverages and snacks, are included in the ticket price ($50 for LPAPA members or $60 for non-members). There are two workshops being offered—the first on Saturday, Dec. 8, with LPAPA Signature Artist Brandon Gonzales, and the second on Saturday, Dec. 15, with LPAPA Signature Artists Ebrahim Amin and Brandon Gonzales.

Visit LPAPA’s website for details or to register: lpapa.org/member-workshops.

City Hall Displays Works from Pageant, Festival of Arts

The Festival of Arts recently announced a new art exhibit at Laguna Beach City Hall entitled, “Selections from the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters,” which is on display now through Jan. 18.

In addition to pieces from the Festival of Arts Permanent Art Collection, the display also features historic ads, costumes and behind-the-scenes photographs from the Pageant of the Masters archives.

Hours are Monday—Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed every other Friday. Laguna Beach City Hall is located at 505 Forest Avenue. For more information, call 949-494-1145 or visit: www.foapom.com.

Playhouse Presents ‘The Skivvies: I Touch My Elf’

Laguna Playhouse is bringing back last year’s sensation in an all new outrageous holiday event, “The Skivvies: I Touch My Elf,” with two performances on Monday, Dec. 10, and Tuesday, Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Broadway’s Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley return to the playhouse for this undie-rock, comedy pop, award-winning stripped-down show, featuring mashed up versions of holiday favorites. Expect to see ukulele, electric cello and an array of zany instruments, as well as many special guest artists.

Tickets range from $51-$56 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling 949-497-ARTS. The box office is open Mondays–Saturdays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays 11a.m.–4p.m. The Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road.

View Children’s Palettes at City Hall

The Laguna Beach Arts Commission reviewed 174 submissions from children ages 5 to 17 and selected the following artists to exhibit their holiday palettes at City Hall: Tiam Rouhi (age 5), Stormy Bullington (6), Grace Wojtaszek (8), Benjamin Mann (8), Solomon Scheper-Herard (8), Addison Knight (9), Ella Berberian (10), Erin Meihaus (10), Katie Baker (11), Isabella Scarcelli (12), P.J. Mullin (12), Lauren Trautenberg (13), and Charlotte Sekerka (13).

The exhibition can be viewed in the main corridor of City Hall, 505 Forest Avenue.

Wreath Making Class at Sapphire Laguna

Sapphire Laguna has partnered with Nisie’s Enchanted Florist to offer a wreath-making class on Sunday, Dec. 9, from 4-5:30 p.m. at Sapphire Laguna, 1200 S. Coast Highway. Cost per guest is $150 and includes all materials, instruction and small bites and bubbles. Register at www.sapphirelaguna.com/wreath-making-class.

Free Lecture on Art, Science and the Space Between

The 8th annual Arnold Starr lecture and exhibition will take place from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 10, at Crystal Cove Auditorium in the UC Irvine student center.

Sculptor James T. Hubbell joins Starr as do speakers from the UCI department of neurology. The free lecture was established in 2010 to honor the founding chair of the department. Starr became the first chair in 1977 and helped it grow and gain international recognition. Meet the artists at a dinner in the Viewpoint Gallery following the lecture.

Individual tickets are $150 each, $250 per couple. Proceeds will benefit the Arnold Starr Lecture Endowment. Register for the lecture and dinner at neurology.uci.edu/starr-lecture. For more information, contact [email protected] or call Gail at 714-509-2110.

Live! at the Museum presents Celtic Concert

Laguna Beach Live! presents Celtic Consort of Hollywood on Thursday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. at the Laguna Art Museum.

Celtic Consort of Hollywood consists of award-winning concert and studio musicians Christina Linhardt (soprano, flute), Shawna Selline (harp) and Mark Sellin (cello, mandolin and fiddle).

Live! at the Museum, a special collaboration of Laguna Beach Live! and Laguna Art Museum, takes place the second Thursday of each month from 7-8 p.m. The concert is free to museum members and to non-members with museum admission. Pre-reservations are available online through the museum’s website, or at 949.494.8971 x 203. These seats are held until 6:50 pm. Additional seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information about the series and other concerts, visit www.lagunabeachlive.org or call 949-715-9713.

Sawdust Seeking Applications for Summer 2019

The Sawdust Art Festival is now accepting applications for the 2019 Summer Festival. Artists applying must have lived in Laguna Beach for at least two years. Applications and first payment are due by Friday, Dec. 7, at 5 p.m. Mail or walk in applications to Sawdust Art Festival: 935 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, California, 92651. Applications are available at sawdustartfestival.org.

Arts Alliance Now Accepting Grant Applications

The Laguna Beach Arts Alliance is now accepting applications for the $5,000 [seven-degrees] of inspiration grant. Deadline for applications is March 1, 2019.

The goal of the grant is to provide support for an emerging or established artist to develop and present an innovative arts project or program that advances recognition of Laguna Beach as an arts community. It also enables the artist to expand and diversify their audience and provides an opportunity for advanced learning and progression. This year’s grant will be open to all artists residing in Southern California.

The winner will be announced at the Art Star Awards on Sunday, April 7. The grant is open to both creative artists (including choreographers, composers, playwrights and visual artists) as well as interpretive artists (including dancers, instrumental and vocal musicians, and actors).

The individual winner of the $5,000 grant will have 11 months to complete their project, and the body of work will premiere at the 2020 Art Star Awards. To apply and receive additional information about the 13th Annual Art Star Awards, visit www.lagunabeacharts.org or e-mail mailto:[email protected]