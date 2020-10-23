Broadcaster Keith Morrison to headline Friendship Shelter’s virtual fall gala

Share this:

The Friendship Shelter’s virtual fall celebration will be held Nov. 14, inviting participants to take a glimpse into Friendship Shelter’s neighborhoods while getting to know some of the organization’s staff, clients, volunteers, and supporters.

“We knew we had to do something different this year, and we have some special things in store including Keith Morrison’s involvement,” said Friendship Shelter Executive Director Dawn Price. “We’re taking a cue from Mr. Rogers and some time to focus on the good work that’s being done here in our community.”

Friendship Shelter operates two shelter programs in Laguna Beach, including the Alternative Sleeping Location, and its permanent supportive housing program in scattered sites throughout south Orange County. Despite the significant disruptions brought on by the pandemic, all programs remain open and are on track help more than 100 people move out of homelessness and into housing by the end of 2020.

All funds raised through the Fall Celebration will be used to support Friendship Shelter’s efforts to help homeless men and women move more quickly out of homelessness or a shelter and into permanent housing. To support this effort and to view the list of current sponsors, please visit friendshipshelter.org/virtual-fall-celebration.

Information about how to access the event will be made available closer to the event date. For more details and reservations, please visit friendshipshelter.org/virtual-fall-celebration or email [email protected]

Share this: