Brooks Street parade celebrates nation’s birthday

Brooks Street residents marked the Fourth of July with their 16th annual neighborhood parade of golf carts and other vehicles.

Event coordinator Steve Cohn invited Michael Minutoli the Greeter to ride in a convertible during the parade. A neighborhood breakfast was held in the driveway of Vicki and Bob Borthwick’s home; lifetime resident Jon Geiger contributed homemade waffles.

Former Brooks Street resident Howard Hills was the guest speaker and No Square Theater founding director Bree Burgess Rosen sang the national anthem.

The American flag was raised on a flag pole at the home of Navy veteran Eric Jensen. Resident Gareth Butler led a team in hanging overhead, American flag-themed streamers across the street.

The original parade was planned to honor Brooks Street resident and former Navy SEAL Mark Metherell who died in 2008 while training security forces in Iraq.