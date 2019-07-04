Burger Week Comes to Orange County

Share this:

This summer, Orange County will experience its inaugural Burger Week from Sunday, July 14, through Saturday, July 20. Presented by The Fork Report, the event will highlight burgers from 50 participating OC restaurants. Diners will be able to explore a variety of burgers, ranging from classic to creative, featuring various proteins from beef to plant-based, on menus priced from $10-$30.

“Burger Week gives everyone another reason dine out and explore Orange County restaurants, and the event also gives chefs an opportunity to utilize creativity and innovation to create an experience around America’s favorite sandwich, the burger,” explained Pamela Waitt, president of the OC Restaurant Association and producer of Burger Week.

Participating Laguna restaurants include Mozambique, Sapphire Laguna, Skyloft and Tortilla Republic. For more information, Visit: burgerweek.com.