Burzell Ties a Record, Closes on Another

Baseball (12-8, 7-0)

Blake Burzell pitched five shutout innings while Laguna batters collected 14 hits to power the Breakers to a 10-0 victory over Calvary Chapel (7-5, 3-4) on Thursday, April 12, at Tewinkle Park in Costa Mesa.

Burzell’s win was his fifth of the season and the 24thof his Laguna career, tying the school record for wins held by Grant Wilhelm (2012-14). Burzell is just one inning shy of breaking the career innings pitched record set by Steve Shapard (1967-69) and is also 13 strikeouts shy of Shapard’s school career record.

Breakers have swept the three-game series with Calvary for the sixth straight year and have a 2.5 game lead with eight games remaining in league play. Laguna had a two game series this past week with Saddleback (2-14, 0-7).

Earlier on Tuesday, April 10, the Breakers edged Calvary 3-2 as Cutter Clawson picked up the win in a contest played at Skipper Carrillo Field. Laguna was held to only six hits by the Eagles

Leaders after 20 games:

Batting Average: .449 Grady Morgan

Hits: 31 – Grady Morgan

Doubles: 11 – Grady Morgan

Triples: 2 – Cutter Clawson

Home Runs: 5 – Grady Morgan

RBI’s: 19 – Grady Morgan

Stolen Bases 6 – Jared Angus and Eric Silva

ERA: 2.02 – Jack Loechner (4-2)

Wins: 5 – Blake Burzell

Strikeouts: 38 – Blake Burzell (4-0)