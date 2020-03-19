Call for a Moratorium on Residential Evictions

Share this:

In addition to HUD’s decision to suspend foreclosures and evictions for homeowners with FHA mortgages, I call on the Laguna Beach City Council to issue a moratorium on all residential evictions. A moratorium is necessary to ensure that all residents, including renters, can have a sense of security in this time of uncertainty.

Wages and jobs are at risk as employers begin to halt their services. As businesses, schools, and non-essential government agencies shutter to prevent the spread of COVID-19, employers are asking their employees to practice “social distancing” and to avoid contact with others, if possible.

Some employers are allowing their employees, like myself, to work from home. But, not all employees are able to do their work from a remote location. Rather, many employers have laid off and furloughed their employees or made cuts to their employee’s hours because of COVID-19. In fact, according to a recent Marist/NPR/PBS poll, 18% of Americans have been let go or had their hours cut or have a household member whose employment were impacted due to COVID-19.

In the unfortunate scenario that a Laguna Beach resident is infected with COVID-19 or needs to take care of someone who is infected with the disease, they may not be able to take time off from work if they do not have extensive paid sick hours or paid family leave. What is more, Laguna Beach parents who do not have these safety nets provided to them by their employers have additional pressure as Laguna Beach Unified School District is taking necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As schools are closed, parents are put into a difficult position, either go to work or take care of their children.

Given the impacts COVID-19 will have and has already had on Laguna Beach residents, a moratorium is needed to keep residents safe and healthy. Do not be quick to assume the effects of COVID-19 will not be felt in our city. I urge city council to take the necessary actions to protect residents who are most vulnerable to the economic consequences of COVID-19 by issuing a moratorium on all residential evictions.

Joe Gordon, Laguna Beach