Caltrans Work in Laguna Canyon Temporarily Impacts Bike Lane

LB Indy Staff
Caltrans is performing work along the Laguna Canyon Road bike lane between Pavona and Coast Highway.

The maintenance may impact the fluidity of the bike lane. Caltrans advises motorists to take the necessary precautions during this time by watching speeds and giving adequate space to bicyclists.

Concrete K-rails are set up in several locations on Laguna Canyon Road. The project’s purpose is to replace metal beam guard railings with the current standard, install Thrie-Beam in the median, and replace temporary railing with permanent concrete barrier. The project is expected to be completed by winter 2020

