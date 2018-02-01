Calvary Crushed 87-18, Saddleback 77-28

Boys Basketball (21-3, 6-0)

Breakers continue to shred the record book as they march towards the playoffs in February. Last Wednesday, Jan. 24, the Breakers easily defeated Saddleback 77-28 with Blake Burzell scoring 21 in limited time, Charlie Rounaghi added 2, Owen McMurray 7, Grady Morgan 23, Nolan Naess 5, Adam Armstrong 11, Brooks Hogenauer 2, Blake Lusk 4 and Wesley Wittman 2.

On Friday, Jan. 26, the squad set a new school record victory over the Eagles from Calvary. Breakers led 31-5 after one period and when the starters returned for the start of the third quarter, Laguna went on a 29-2 run. Burzell scored 21, Naess 17, Morgan 11, Hogenauer 10, Armstrong 10, McMurray 8, Wittman 5, Willie Rounaghi 3 and Lusk 2.

This week Laguna faced Godinez and Costa Mesa and close out their Orange Coast careers next week at Estancia and Saddleback. Breakers are winning their league games by an average of 43 points per game.

Playoff dates: Brackets released on Sunday, Feb. 11, about 2 p.m. First game will be at Laguna on Wednesday, Feb. 14. The second round is Friday, Feb. 16. Breakers must make it to the 3AA semifinals to qualify for the Division 3 State playoffs. Laguna last appeared in a section finals in 1990 when they lost 70-68 to St Joseph/Santa Maria in the 4-AA finals at the LA Sports Arena. Breakers are ranked this year in both the Register’s OC Top 10 and the LA Times So Cal Top 25 – an historic first for the program.

SSCIF 3AA poll for Jan 29: 1 – St Anthony, 2 – Saddleback Valley Christian, 3 – Laguna Beach, 4 – Ocean View, 5 – Knight, 6 – Long Beach Wilson, 7 – West Torrance, 8 – Leuzinger, 9 – San Gabriel Academy, 10 – St Paul, 11 – Cerritos, 12 – Troy, 13 – University, 14 – Rancho Mirage, 15 – Paraclete, 16 – St Francis

Girls Basketball (0-20, 0-6)

Savannah Johnson scored 10 of Laguna’s 12 points in a 44-12 loss at Saddleback on Tuesday, Jan. 23. On Thursday, Jan. 25, the Breakers were defeated 48-20 by Calvary Chapel (5-1, 14-4) with Mia Pitz leading the team with nine points.