Camp Opportunities

No Square Lifts the Curtain on Theatre Camp

A two-week musical theatre camp for young performers ages 5-18 of all skill levels begins Monday, July 23, at No Square Theatre, 384 Legion S

Direction is by Ella Wyatt and musical direction is by David Jayden Anthony.

Kids 5-8 will meet mornings for three hours for $270. Ages 9-13 will meet from 9:30 to 2:30 with lunch included for $350. Ages 14-18 will meet from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with lunch included for $400. Camp culminates with a performance of a fully staged Broadway-style showcase on Aug. 4 and 5 at 2:30 p.m. Participants must commit to the entire schedule unless the director has granted permission in advance. Register at: nosquare.org.

Tune in for Radio Camp

KX 93.5, Laguna Beach’s FM radio station, welcomes student ages 11-18 to its second annual Radio Camp.

Campers will learn to host, edit, produce and execute a live radio show and will leave with a flash drive of their on-air productions, said station founder Tyler Russell in a statement.

Campers will visit Cox Communications’ headquarters to learn about some technologies. Kids 14-18 can register for the July 23-27 session and those 11-18 can sign up for July 30 to Aug. 3 session. The cost is $195.

Sign up at lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/community/recreation.

For more information, contact Tyler Russell at [email protected]

Methodists Offer Vacation Bible School

Laguna Beach United Methodist Church will hold its annual Vacation Bible School between 9 a.m. and noon, Monday Aug. 6 through Friday, Aug. 10.

The church offers programs for children between 1-year-old and those who have completed fifth grade. Older children are needed as volunteers.

This year’s theme is “Rolling River Rampage” and children will be grouped by age or grade. Prior to July 15, the cost for the first child in a family is $50 and $40 for each sibling.

After this date, the cost is $70. A T-shirt is included.

To sign up, go to www.lbumc.orgor contact the church at 949 499-3088.