Campbell’s Show Opens at Pacific Edge Gallery

Laguna Beach artist Sandra Jones Campbell opens her new 30-painting exhibition, “Better to Show Than Tell,” with a reception at Pacific Edge Gallery on Saturday, March 3, from 6-9 p.m.

Inspired by her childhood memories of growing up in Oregon, this collection has all of the warmth and sly humor that the artist is known for.

The public is welcome to attend the artist reception at 540 S. Coast Highway.

Mosaics Brighten Quorum Gallery

Margaret Willmoth Jensen is Quorum Gallery’s featured artist in Marc, 374 N. Coast Highway.

A British artist, she is known for her abstract glass mosaic wall art and use of vivid color.

Artists Teach Painting at Top of the World

LOCA Arts Education and Laguna Plein Air Painters Association are offering landscape painting workshops March 10 and 12.

On Saturday, March 10, the 9 a.m. indoor workshop for adults of any level convenes at Top of the World School. Using photos, participants will follow easy steps in sketching and finishing a trees and skies painting. Instructors include Rick J. Delanty, Rita Pacheco, and Wendy Wirth. Advance registration is required, $40 includes all supplies. Register at (949)363-4700.

On Monday, March 12, students meet at 9 a.m. at Alta Laguna Park. The activity allows painters to improve skills by positioning themselves and painting alongside artists Lisa Mozzini-McDill and Anthony Salvo. The event is free.

Photo courtesy of LOCA

LOCA and LPAPA are offering painting workshops in March.