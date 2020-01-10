Share this:

Pageant of the Masters to hold casting call Jan. 10-12

Do you enjoy art, theater and being in the spotlight? Can you stand still for 90 seconds? If so, you could be a volunteer cast member in the 2020 Pageant of the Masters. The team behind the presentation of living pictures is looking for men, women and children of all sizes and ages to volunteer for next summer’s show, “Made in America.”

The pageant’s casting call will be held at the Pageant of the Masters amphitheater on the Festival of Arts grounds at 650 Laguna Canyon Road during the following dates and times: Friday, Jan. 10, 7-9 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, 7-9 p.m.and Sunday, Jan. 12, 2-5 p.m.

“It takes over 500 volunteers, both onstage and behind-the-scenes, to put on the pageant. We wouldn’t have a show without our volunteers. They have so much fun backstage and many volunteers return year after year to participate,” said Pageant Director Diane Challis Davy.

At the open casting call, prospective volunteers will be measured and photographed, enjoy refreshments and meet the behind-the-scenes pageant staff. No theater experience is necessary. The only requirement is the ability to stand still and have fun. Pageant volunteers are also needed for the wardrobe, makeup, and headdress departments, as well as, cast area coordinators and refreshment servers, among other positions.

“Volunteering for the Pageant of the Masters is a great way to spend your summer and it is common to have several generations of the same family volunteering for different aspects of the show,” said Sharbie Higuchi, Festival of Arts Marketing/PR Director. “Additionally, by volunteering for the pageant, students can earn credit towards community service requirements.”

“Made in America” will be presented nightly from July 8–Sept. 3, 2020 and advance tickets are now on sale starting at $20 per person. To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Festival of Arts, visit www.foapom.com.