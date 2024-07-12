Capturing beauty in Laguna’s marine protected areas

As the California Fish & Game Commission evaluates the state’s network of 124 Marine Protected Areas (MPAs), which represent only 16% of coastal waters, talented photographers recently presented evidence of Laguna Beach’s success in restoring and enjoying sea life within an urbanized community.

Ten years ago, state officials were skeptical that a city like Laguna Beach, with over 6 million annual visitors, could navigate the rules protecting sea life. Yet, the Laguna Bluebelt Photo Contest, now in its 13th year, has demonstrated through hundreds of photos that success is possible.

This year’s collection dazzled with a kaleidoscope of vibrant colors and enchanting views of marine life and their dreamy habitats. Images capture people joyfully engaging with nature and mingling with the marine locals within the treasured boundaries of the Laguna Beach Marine Protected Areas (MPAs).

Contest Coordinator Anne Girtz sent “a tidal wave of thanks to all the incredible participants, both humans and their ocean-life subjects. Each stunning snapshot submitted to this year’s contest celebrating Laguna’s Marine Protected Areas radiated a love and respect for our majestic ocean.”

“We’re over the moon about this visual voyage, which sparks a deeper appreciation for the beauty and fragility of our oceanic wonderland. Through these shared glimpses of splendor and connection, we aim to strengthen our dedication to protecting and preserving these priceless marine ecosystems.

“Our sincerest appreciation goes out to each participant for their contributions, our esteemed judges, and the organizers for fostering such a magnificent celebration,” Girtz added.

The contest was judged by Laguna’s Rich German, global marine scientist Julianne Steers, and photographer and marine scientist Kate Vylet. They selected the first, second and third place winners in two categories: amateur and professional as well as three honorable mentions in each.

“It’s always an honor to be a judge for the Laguna Bluebelt Photo Contest,” German said. “Laguna’s MPA is the ultimate example of our commitment to protect our precious coastline and the life that calls it home. And these images bring that commitment to light in a beautiful, visual way.”

Likewise, global marine scientist and contest judge Julianne Steers said, “From expansive aerials to dime-sized underwater wildlife these stunning images truly showcase the beauty and diversity in Laguna’s Marine Protected Area. Each image highlights a key role these elements play to thrive within our Bluebelt.”

Kate Vylet, a new judge from Monterey Bay and conservation and underwater photographer and videographer, found “It was wonderful seeing so much passion for the Laguna MPAs captured in this year’s entries. I thoroughly enjoyed going through everyone’s work.”

Everyone has a chance now to pick the “Best of the Rest” as public judges and select their favorite photo until the deadline on July 23. Visit the Laguna Bluebelt facebook page to cast a vote. Winning photos can be previewed at lagunabluebelt.org.

Photo Contest Winners will be celebrated with an artist reception and chance to purchase their work on Aug. 1 at the Laguna College Art & Design Gallery, 374 Ocean Avenue in downtown Laguna Beach from 5 to 8 p.m.