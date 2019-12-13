Celebrate at The Ranch

Share this:

The Ranch will offer special meals and events for the holiday season. On Saturday, Dec. 14, all are invited to Pancakes with Santa from 8–11:30 a.m. with a full menu of sweet and savory breakfast bites and a pancake station with an assortment of toppings. The morning will also feature hayrides, ornament decorating, face painting and pictures with Santa. Tickets are $45 for adults and $20 for children 12 and under. Reservations are required.

Christmas Brunch from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 25, will feature live music and a photo booth to capture memories. The holiday feast features roasted chicken, rosemary roasted prime rib, pork loin with goat cheese, roasted fingerling potatoes and a variety of seasonal sides and desserts. Adults are $85 and children over 12 are $40. Reservations are required.

On New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 31, Harvest the farm and hook-to-table restaurant will serve a special pairing menu along with a toast to East Coast Near Year’s Eve at 9 p.m. followed by a West Coast toast at midnight. Reservations are required.

The resort’s holiday trolley takes guests to downtown Laguna for shopping and dining as well. To make a reservation for any of The Ranch’s festivities, call 949-715-1376 or email [email protected] For more information, visit www.theranchlb.com/holidays.

Holiday Dining at The Montage

Montage Laguna Beach will offer Christmas dining at the Studio restaurant and at The Loft, as well as the annual holiday Masterpiece Celebration in the Grand Ballroom.

Christmas Eve at The Loft, from 5–10 p.m., offers a four-course menu of seasonal options such as roasted carrot soup with applewood-smoked bacon, braised veal cheek, pan roasted Branzino and gingerbread semifreddo for $135 for adults, plus tax and gratuity. A children’s à la carte menu will be available.

Christmas Eve at Studio, from 4–10 p.m., will feature a five-course holiday tasting menu of seasonal gourmet fare highlighted by Lobster Cavatelli, seared Maine scallops, blackened Superior Farms lamb loin and chestnut apple flan for $160 for adults; $50 for children (ages four to 12 years), plus tax and gratuity.

On Christmas Day at The Loft, from 3–10 p.m. there will be a three-course holiday tasting menu with a choice of appetizer, entrée and dessert along with live entertainment. Entrée selections include herb and garlic-crusted prime rib, Duroc pork chop or pan roasted Branzino—all served with seasonal accompaniments for $95 for adults; $50 for children (ages four to 12 years), plus tax and gratuity.

On Christmas Day at Studio, a four-course brunch and five-course dinner will be available, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for brunch, and 5–9 p.m. for dinner. The à la carte brunch will feature Hawaiian blue prawn ceviche, savoy spinach frittata, roasted Arctic Char and other selections. In the evening, a chef’s five-course tasting menu will include Broken Arrow Ranch venison loin and chilled pear tatin with winter-spiced ice cream. Brunch pricing is $160 for adults, $50 for children (ages four to 12 years), plus tax and gratuity. Dinner pricing: $175 for adults; $50 for children (ages four to 12 years), plus tax and gratuity.

The Grand Ballroom Masterpiece Christmas Celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. includes a multi-station buffet including lobster salad, smoked sturgeon, deviled eggs and omelets prepared to order. Cheese and charcuterie, Ricotta blintzes, an Asian station and desserts are also on offer. There will be live music, a complimentary champagne toast and complimentary family photographs for $180 for adults; $50 for children (ages four to 12 years; children under four are complimentary), inclusive of tax and gratuity. To make reservations, visit: montagehotels.com/lagunabeach.