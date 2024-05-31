Celebrate the ocean with Laguna Ocean Foundation this month

The Laguna Ocean Foundation (LOF) is gearing up for National Ocean Month in June. What better time to celebrate the ocean and the amazing life it supports than the start of summer? Events kick off on Saturday, June 8 on World Oceans Day with LOF’s annual event KelpFest and culminate on June 28 with a Pacific Vocal Series recital.

GUIDED TIDEPOOL TOUR – Saturday, June 8, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Join LOF’s Biologists for a guided tidepool tour at Heisler Park. The group will meet at the Rivian South Coast Theater. Reserve your spot online.

KELPFEST – Saturday, June 8, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The public is invited to join LOF and other local organizations as they promote ocean awareness through hands-on educational activities. Stop by the LOF booth to receive free raffle tickets for items donated by KelpFest sponsors. Enjoy live music provided by Mana and the Garden Band. A special announcement by Assemblymember Diane Dixon will be announced at 10 a.m. during the welcome ceremony about the new California State Seashell.

FILM SCREENING – Saturday, June 8, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Continue celebrating World Oceans Day at the Rivian South Coast Theater where theatre-goers can catch an ocean themed movie screening. KelpFest raffle items will be raffled off after the screening so be sure to stop by the LOF booth at KelpFest to receive a free raffle ticket.

BEACH CLEAN-UP – Saturday, June 22, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Laguna Ocean Foundation is partnering with the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce and The Ritual Refill to host a beach clean-up at Main Beach. Those interested in assisting with the clean-up are asked to register ahead of time.

PACIFIC VOCAL SERIES – Friday, June 28, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

To round out National Ocean Month, join the Laguna Ocean Foundation and the Pacific Vocal Series for “Out of the Sea – Arts & Conservation” on Friday, June 28 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hosted at the historic Rivian South Coast Theatre in Laguna Beach, this “Art for a Cause” recital invites listeners into a meaningful story of conservation and nature through music, cinematography, and curated storytelling, and features Southern California artist Jana McIntyre who has been seen on the stages of the world’s most prestigious opera houses.

Tickets are now available to the public with all proceeds going towards supporting Laguna Beach nonprofits. To learn more about the event and all that is included in this special evening of pure Laguna Beach culture, visit pacificvocalseries.com.

For more information on upcoming events or how you can help support LOF, contact Alayna Ader at [email protected]. Event details can be found at lagunaoceanfoundation.org.