Chabad Laguna Beach to feature family’s journey from Auschwitz to the NBA

Chabad Center of Laguna Beach invites the public for a virtual evening of hope and inspiration with former professional basketball player and author Dan Grunfeld at 7 p.m. on Nov 18.

Ernie Grunfeld is the only known NBA player who is the child of Holocaust survivors. His son Dan wrote a book about their family’s history called “By the Grace of the Game: The Holocaust, a Basketball Legacy, and an Unprecedented American Dream.”

Dan’s book tells the story of his 96-year-old grandmother, Holocaust survivor Anyu Grunfeld, who witnessed the horrors of Auschwitz, and how the NBA and the game of basketball unknowingly held the power to heal past wounds. Anyu will join the Zoom with some short remarks.

RSVP to [email protected] for the Zoom link. No charge to join. Sponsors for $54 will receive a hardcover book.