Chamber music group to play Laguna Beach Live! virtual concert

Laguna Beach Live! is partnering with the Susi Q Senior Center to present virtual performances of rising stars in chamber music. The series, Live! at the Q, is a free monthly Zoom concert. This month’s concert is Nov. 19, 4 to 5 p.m. with violinist Antony Karacic, pianist Matt Karacic and pianist Josh Deguzman. The trio with Chamber Music OC ’s Pre-College Program will play selected works by Bach, Beethoven, Ravel and more. Registration is required through the Susi Q by visiting thesusiq.org or call 949-715-8105.

Antony Karacic, 17, this high school junior, studies violin under Iryna Krechkovsky. As a participant of the Pre-College Program, Antony appeared in public master classes for violinists Philip Setzer and Peter Zazofsky, and pianists Robert McDonald and Julian Martin. He is in his fourth year participating in Chamber Music and hopes to continue his violin studies in college.

Matt Karacic, 13, is a pianist from Irvine who currently studies with his father and pianist, Mario Karacic. His chamber group was featured in a public master class for pianist Julian Martin at Chapman University. A winner of numerous competitions and awards as a pianist, Matt is also interested in making YouTube videos and enjoys hiking.

Pianist Josh Deguzman, 20, studies under Kevin Kwan Loucks and has performed in venues such as Soka Performing Arts Center, Winifred Smith Hall at UC Irvine, and the Nixon Presidential Library and Museum. As a young educator, he maintains a private teaching studio in Aliso Viejo and has served as the administrative Assistant at Chamber Music OC since 2018.

