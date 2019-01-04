Chamber of Commerce Announces New Board

Share this:

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce has selected its new executive committee for 2019. Board president this term will be J.J. Ballesteros of the Ballesteros Group. Local builder Julie Laugton of Julie Laughton Design and Build is this term’s president-elect and is joined by past president David Rubel as vice president, Norm Grossman as secretary, and Carmelit Green as treasurer.

The Chamber also welcomes new directors Scott Sanchez of Firebrand Media, Giovanni Labile of Laguna Beach Brewery and Grill and Reinhard Neubert from Hotel Joaquin.

The Chamber holds several events throughout the year including its Pageant of the Masters evening, Taste of Laguna, networking mixers and Hospitality Night. To become a member of the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce or for more information, visit lagunabeachchamber.org.