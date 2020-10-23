Chamber of Commerce to Host Ribbon Cutting at My Laguna Office

By
Daniel Langhorne
-
0
304
Share this:

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce will hold an in-person ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. on Oct. 28 to welcome Lauren Fischer and My Laguna Office.

Fischer moved back from Amsterdam about a year ago after owning a small grocery store for the past four years. She was drawn to acquire the Laguna Beach business because she loves the mail and thinks Laguna Beach has a very European feel.

“I’m passionate about the mail!” Fischer said in a prepared statement. “I even have a tattoo on my wrist which graphically says, I heart snail mail.”

Fischer is married and has a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter. 

The open house begins at 4 p.m. with music and the official ribbon cutting at 5 p.m.  There will be two raffle prizes, a free mailbox rental and a $50 gift certificate. Appetizers will be provided by Brussels Bistro. Attendees are asked to wear a mask and social distance.

My Laguna Office is located at 303 Broadway St., Suite 104 in Laguna Beach.

Share this:
Firebrand Media LLC wants comments that advance the discussion, and we need your help to accomplish this mission. Debate and disagreement are welcomed on our platforms but do it with respect. We won't censor comments we disagree with. Viewpoints from across the political spectrum are welcome here. While everyone is entitled to their opinion, our community is not obliged to host all comments shared on its website or social media pages, including:
  • Hate speech that is racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic slurs, or calls for violence against a particular type of person.
  • Obscenity and excessive cursing.
  • Libelous language, whether or not the writer knows what they're saying is false.
We require users to provide their true full name, including first and last names, as a condition for comments. We reserve the right to change this policy based on future developments.

Scroll down to comment on this post.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here