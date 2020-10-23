Chamber of Commerce to Host Ribbon Cutting at My Laguna Office

Share this:

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce will hold an in-person ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. on Oct. 28 to welcome Lauren Fischer and My Laguna Office.

Fischer moved back from Amsterdam about a year ago after owning a small grocery store for the past four years. She was drawn to acquire the Laguna Beach business because she loves the mail and thinks Laguna Beach has a very European feel.

“I’m passionate about the mail!” Fischer said in a prepared statement. “I even have a tattoo on my wrist which graphically says, I heart snail mail.”

Fischer is married and has a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

The open house begins at 4 p.m. with music and the official ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. There will be two raffle prizes, a free mailbox rental and a $50 gift certificate. Appetizers will be provided by Brussels Bistro. Attendees are asked to wear a mask and social distance.

My Laguna Office is located at 303 Broadway St., Suite 104 in Laguna Beach.

