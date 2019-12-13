Share this:

Chamber Singers Offer Modern Spin on Christmas Tradition

The Laguna Beach Chamber Singers presents a contemporary take on “Lessons & Carols” for their winter concert. Following the tradition established at King’s College in Cambridge over 100 years ago, LBCS will offer a modern musical retelling of the Christmas Story with selections spanning the 16th to the 21st century. Presenting works from Taverner, Howells, Vaughan Williams and Victoria, this performance promises to offer a present-day feel to a long-lasting tradition.

Two concerts will be presented—Saturday, Dec. 14, at 4 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 15, at 4 p.m. Saturday’s concert is at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 428 Park Avenue in Laguna Beach. Sunday’s concert is at St. Michael & All Angels Episcopal Church, 3233 Pacific View Drive in Corona Del Mar.

Tickets are $15 general admission, $12 for seniors and $10 for students if purchased online by visiting www.lbchambersingers.org/concerts. Tickets will also be available at the door for $20 general admission, $15 seniors and students.

Laguna Tunes Community Chorus will perform a free concert, Holiday Lights! directed by Bob Gunn, at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15 at the LBHS Artists’ Theatre, 625 Park Ave. It’s financially supported by Festival of the Arts Foundation, the Lodging Establishments, and the city of Laguna Beach.

Laguna Palooza Auditions for Kids Next Week

For all future Lagunatics performers-in-training, No Square Theatre has announced auditions for Laguna Palooza, formerly known as LagunaTots. Singers, dancers, and actors in grades 1-8 are invited to try out.

Laguna Palooza is directed by Ella Wyatt, with music direction by Susan Geiser. The original logo is by Laguna Beach High School Freshman Lila Goldstein. The junior version of No Square’s annual parody musical, Lagunatics, Laguna Palooza pokes fun at the issues and ironies that plague youngsters like school, siblings, and pop culture. Performances will run March 13-15, 20-22.

Auditions will be held Monday, Dec. 16, and Tuesday, Dec. 17, by appointment only at No Square Theatre in Historic Legion Hall, 384 Legion Street, two blocks south of the high school. For full information on how to prepare for an audition, including detailed information about auditions, required forms, and how to reserve an audition time, visit NoSquare.org/casting.

Holiday Musical Opens Tonight

This weekend, No Square Theatre presents a new musical, “You’re a Mean One, Courtney Finch,” by their youth education director, Ella Wyatt. “Think ‘A Christmas Carol’ but with SnapChat,” Wyatt said in a statement. Wyatt directs the production, with music direction by Susan Geiser and Roxanna Ward accompanying at the piano. Performances are Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, December 13-15 at 7 p.m. at 384 Legion Street.

The cast includes Malin Glade, Grace Gilchrist, Lila Goldstein, Kate Motherway, Giselle Basto, Charlie McClung, Claire McClung, Kelly Goldstein, Gary Greene, Jonah Goldstein, Lula Buckle, Elisa Camacho, Ravelle Haddy, Leah Turner, Luka Salib, Laura Buckle, and Ryan Haddy. Also featured are Claudette Basto, Quinn Butler, Story Bullington, Sarina O’Neill, Kate Hennessy, Hadley Hunt, Piper Hunt, Maris Morgan, Sophie Russ, Nathan Ryan, and Elise Schultz.

For additional information and to purchase tickets, please visit nosquare.org.

Segerstrom Center Announces Holiday Performances

American Ballet Theatre’s production of The Nutcracker will run Dec. 13-22. Tickets start at $29.

The annual presentation of Fiesta Navidad, tickets starting at $29, with Mariachi Los Camperos will be at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19.

Spanish Harlem Orchestra’s Salsa Navidad performs at 7 and 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21; tickets start at $39.

The Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert with Strauss waltzes and sweeping melodies from beloved operettas performed by European singers, ballroom dancers, the National Ballet of Hungary and the Strauss Symphony of America will take place at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 28, with tickets starting at $49.

All tickets are available online at SCFTA.org, at the box office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa, or by calling 714-556-2787.