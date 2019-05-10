Charles Everts

Share this:

March 21, 1934 – May 4, 2019

Charles “Chuck” Everts passed away peacefully at the age of 85 at his home in Laguna Beach. He will be remembered as a kind and gentle man, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He loved his long career as an audio engineer, the many adventures, and the interesting people he met and worked with over the years. His other love was photography and making large prints of the best shots, particularly of his travels. He is survived by his wife, Carol; his daughter, Carin; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He will be missed, and he will remain in our hearts forever.