Charlotte Masarik Named Bluebelt’s Mermaid of the Year

The Laguna Bluebelt Coalition has awarded Charlotte Masarik its inaugural Mermaid of the Year Award for 2024. The award is for a Mermaid or Merman who has significantly contributed their talent and resources to Laguna’s Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) success.

“There is not one aspect of the many Laguna Bluebelt projects that Charlotte hasn’t touched and influenced,” said Jinger Wallace, coalition board member. “Her dedication and enthusiasm show you don’t have to be a top-notch scuba diver, free diver or surfer to appreciate and champion sea life recovery. We are enormously grateful for all that Charlotte has done for the ongoing success of the Laguna Bluebelt.”

Masarik has organized dozens of Laguna residents to travel statewide and testify to designate Laguna Beach as an essential habitat for sea life recovery. She has repeatedly spoken to Laguna’s city council and county officials, urging support for protecting and restoring local marine life.

For over a decade, Masarik has graciously opened her home for monthly meetings of the Laguna Bluebelt Coalition, now in its 15th year. As one of Laguna’s top Mermaids, Masarik has encouraged her walking group and other nonprofits to educate, monitor and promote Laguna’s MPAs.