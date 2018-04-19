Chef Challenge Serves Up Support for Schools

The ninth annual Chef Challenge, hosted by Lumberyard restaurant owners Cary and Suzanne Redfearn, again served up a culinary competition benefitting SchoolPower.

The March 26 event featured Laguna school principals as dueling guest “chefs” competing with two different, three-course meals. Diners voted on their favorite items and the coveted golden spatula trophy was awarded to the victorious team.

This year’s challenge had principals Chris Duddy and Mike Conlon squaring off with Jason Allemann and Jenny Salberg.

With a robust turnout of 114 guests and $8,600 raised, Chef Challenge was a win for our public schools.

While guests enjoyed the appetizers and main courses, team Allemann/Salberg worked the room to gain votes for their menu, which included a coconut curry crab ceviche appetizer. Their competition vied for their picks that included a Bailey’s semi-frozen dessert.

The results were close but the golden spatula went to team Allemann/Salberg.

SchoolPower raises money for Laguna’s four public schools.