Quantcast
949-715-4100
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Chef Challenge Serves Up Support for Schools

Posted On 19 Apr 2018
By :
Comment: 0
Results elicit a reaction from school principals, from left, Jason Allemann, Jenny Salberg, Mike Conlon and Chris Duddy.

Results elicit a reaction from school principals, from left, Jason Allemann, Jenny Salberg, Mike Conlon and Chris Duddy.

The ninth annual Chef Challenge, hosted by Lumberyard restaurant owners Cary and Suzanne Redfearn, again served up a culinary competition benefitting SchoolPower.

The March 26 event featured Laguna school principals as dueling guest “chefs” competing with two different, three-course meals. Diners voted on their favorite items and the coveted golden spatula trophy was awarded to the victorious team.

This year’s challenge had principals Chris Duddy and Mike Conlon squaring off with Jason Allemann and Jenny Salberg.

With a robust turnout of 114 guests and $8,600 raised, Chef Challenge was a win for our public schools.

While guests enjoyed the appetizers and main courses, team Allemann/Salberg worked the room to gain votes for their menu, which included a coconut curry crab ceviche appetizer. Their competition vied for their picks that included a Bailey’s semi-frozen  dessert.

The results were close but the golden spatula went to team Allemann/Salberg.

SchoolPower raises money for Laguna’s four public schools.

 

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*



Join the Local's List








Copyright 2017 Firebrand Media LLC | Laguna Beach Independent Newspaper | All Right Reserved.