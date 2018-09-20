Chip Harrell Celebration of Life Set for Sunday
A celebration of Chip Harrell’s life will take place Sunday, Sept. 23, from 3 p.m. until dark in the courtyard area near the Sandpiper. Harrell and his brother, Chuck, owned The Sandpiper Lounge together—known affectionately by locals as the Dirty Bird—since 1969. Harrell passed away on Sept. 4 at the age of 73.
Nominations Sought for Patriot’s Day Parade Honorees
Everyday Heroes was chosen as the theme for the 2019 Patriot’s Day parade, scheduled for March 2.
Ed Handke will serve as president of the parade committee, Charles Quilter is vice president, secretary will be Frank Daniel, and Sandi Werthe will be treasurer.
Nominations are being accepted from the community for Grand Marshall, Honored Patriot of the Year, Citizen of the Year, and Athlete of the Year. The high school staff will choose two Junior Citizens. Qualifications for honorees include service to our country and the community. Biographies may be emailed to Sandi Werthe by Oct. 9 at [email protected]
Top of the World Neighborhood Picnic This Sunday
The Top of the World Neighborhood Association (TOWNA) will hold its annual neighborhood picnic this Sunday, Sept. 23, at the Alta Laguna Park from 3-5 p.m. All are invited and welcomed; you do not need to be a member of TOWNA to come and enjoy this meet-your-neighbor event.
Neighbors will be bringing their favorite dish to participate in an old-fashioned potluck dinner.
Historical Society to Talk HIP District
On Tuesday, Sept. 25, at 7:30 p.m., the Laguna Beach Historical Society will present a lecture by Susan Elliott, Joe Hanauer, and Chris Keller about the local HIP District. The talk will take place at the Susi Q Community Center.
Elliott, who owns the gift shop Twig, will present a before and after account of the historic buildings in the section of town that runs from Thalia Street to Bluebird Canyon Drive, now dubbed the HIP District (which stands for Historic and Interesting Places). Hanauer, owner of The Old Pottery Place, will describe the history and restoration of that property, while Keller will present the history of La Casa del Camino.
Crystal Cove Conservancy to Host 16th Annual Soiree
The Crystal Cove Conservancy will hold their annual soiree at 5 p.m. on Oct. 6 atop the bluff at Crystal Cove State Park. An al fresco cocktail reception with hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction start the evening off, and a dinner of braised short rib and Maine lobster follows. A live auction, live music and dancing to Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown, will round out the evening
Proceeds from the event benefit science programs that offer hands-on activities which aim to make marine biology and environmental science fun. “Our environment is changing, and Crystal Cove’s outdoor classroom is the perfect place to study and inspire the environmental leaders of the future,” said Alix Dunn, president of the conservancy.
The conservancy also supports a preservation initiative to renovate the final 17 cottages in the state park.
Opportunity tickets will be offered to win a three-night stay in the restored “South Beach Suite” accommodating up to six guests. For more information, visit www.crystalcove.org/soiree.
Oncology Chaplain to Speak at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Michael Eselun, UCLA oncology chaplain will present “No Justice, No Peace!” at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 23, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laguna Beach, 429 Cypress Drive. Since childhood, everyone has heard the refrain, “No one said life is fair.” When an injustice hits close to home, such as a diagnosis of cancer, how does one find peace when there seems to be no justice? With insight, vulnerability and humor, Eselun aims to provide understanding of the larger questions of life, mortality and meaning. For more information, contact Rachel Daniels at [email protected] Or call 310-714-2699.
Sunset Serenades Continue
Harpist Dr. Jane G. Ferruzzo entertains at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at the Heisler Park Amphitheater, located at Cliff Drive and Jasmin Street.
Annual Peace Exchange Event Set for Sept. 29
The Peace Exchange invites the community to a celebration of Congo and Kenya on Saturday, Sept. 29 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at 3131 Alta Laguna Boulevard in Laguna Beach.
Guests will get a first-hand update on the status of proposed animal poaching policy changes from Ranger Raabia Hawa, from nonprofit “Walk With Rangers” in Kenya.
In addition to providing updates to Kenya policy, Raabia will be introducing a new line of fair trade products made from recovered snare wire and offered locally through The Peace Exchange. Snare wire is an indiscriminate and under-reported method of wildlife poaching, and when removed by rangers before animals are captured, the wire is being repurposed into stylish jewelry for a cause.
Details can be found at www.thepeaceexchange.com/events.
Pet Parade & Chili Cook-Off Returns Sept. 30
Laguna’s 22nd Annual Pet Parade & Chili Cook-Off, held by the Laguna Board of REALTORS and Charitable Assistance Fund, is slated for Sunday, Sept. 30 at Tivoli Too.
Proceeds to from the event benefit local animal organizations such as Blue Bell Foundation, Laguna Beach Animal Shelter, Laguna Board of Realtors and Affiliate’s Charitable Assistance Fund, Pacific Marine Mammal Center, and PUP (Protecting Unwanted Pets).
The event includes chili booths with chili tasting sponsored by local real estate brokers, and pets competing for six different prize categories. The family-friendly event is free for kids under 16 and $10 for all other supporters. KX 93.5 will be emceeing the event.
Tivoli Too is located at 777 Laguna Canyon Road. Pet registration runs from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Each category has a $10 admission fee. For more information, visit www.lbr-caf.info.
PTA to Host School Board Candidates Forum
For those who are interested in who decides policy for local public schools, all five candidates running for three open seats on the Laguna Beach Unified School Board will speak about their views at a public forum Oct. 4, from 7-8:30 p.m., at the Laguna Beach High School Artists’ Theatre, 625 Park Avenue, Laguna Beach.
This impartial and nonpartisan candidates’ forum is presented by the Laguna Beach Unified Council of PTAs in cooperation with the League of Women Voters of Orange Coast. The forum will be moderated by Gisela Meier from the League’s Central Orange County Area Chapter. Doors will open at 6 p.m. to begin accepting written questions from the audience.
The format will feature opening and closing remarks from each candidate, with questions asked by the moderator. All candidates have agreed to participate – Dee Namba Perry, James J. Kelly, Carol Normandin, Mark Nelson, and Christine De Bretteville.
PTA is the nation’s oldest and most respected all-volunteer organization advocating on behalf of children, youth, and families. It is nonpartisan, noncommercial, and nonsectarian. The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.
Composting Class Series Ends Saturday
The city’s solid waste hauler, Waste Management, will offer the last of four free composting classes planned for 2018 on Saturday, Sept. 22, from 10-11 a.m. at Bluebird Park, located at 798 Bluebird Canyon Drive. Compost and worm bins will be available for purchase during the class at a discounted price. For more information, visit the city’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/recycling, or contact the Waste Management class instructor, Lisa Ryder, at 310-874-2499.
Laguna Canyon Street Resurfacing Starts Monday
Beginning Sept. 24, streets will be slurry sealed in the Laguna Canyon area and the area bounded by Thalia Street, Temple Terrace, Cress Street and the Coast Highway. The slurry seal work will take approximately three weeks and affected residents and businesses will be notified at least seven days prior to any road closure.
For more information, visit the project website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/slurryseal or call 844-524-8624.