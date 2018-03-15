CHOC Follies Returns
Laguna locals Kelly Emmes, Geri Kate Pearce, Heidi Miller and Marilyn Brumley will perform in “Footloose Follies,” the musical comedy production that raises funds for Children’s Hospital Orange County.
A parody of “Back to the Future” and “Footloose,” the original show delivers an eclectic blend of music from the past 50 years.
The show will take place in the Orange Coast College theater in Costa Mesa on March 29-31 at 8 p.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, March 31.
To purchase tickets visit www.chocfollies.org.
Jewish Center Hosts Passover Events
Chabad Jewish Center will host Passover Funday at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 20. Children of all ages can enjoy a mock Seder, matzah bag crafts, Passover stories, games, and raffle for $8 per child.
Chabad, located at 20804 S. Coast Highway, will also host a community Passover Seder at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 30, with hors d’oeuvres and candle lighting, traditional customs and a full dinner with handmade Matzah.
Tickets are $25- $45. RSVP by March 26 to 949 499-0770.
Chamber Fetes Business Leaders
The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce’s 30th annual leadership lunch at Tivoli Terrace begins at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 20.
Those in attendance can expect new surprises, prizes, and connections when participants share special offerings or member deals in 60-second pitches.
The lunch serves as an opportunity to meet and connect with other business owners, says the chamber’s Executive Director Meredith Dowling. And it serves to improve the business climate in town, says David Rubel, board president. “We encourage everyone in the business community to join the Chamber and to attend and support our wonderful programs, events, and workshops,” he said.
Tickets are $55 for chamber members and $70 for prospective members. For questions or tickets, call 949 494-1018.
Quiz a Doctor Over Brain Health
Bring your questions about brain health to a panel of experts from UCI MIND on Thursday, March 22, from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. at the Susi Q Senior Center, 380 Third St.
For most of the program panelists will answer questions about age-related brain health and Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis, treatment and research.
UCI MIND co-director Dr. Joshua Grill will moderate the talk. Panelists include colleagues Dr. Aimee Pierce, medical director and assistant clinical professor of neurology, and neuropsychologist Dr. Malcolm Dick as well as Dr. Lindsay Hohsfield, neuroscientist and postdoctoral scholar in neurobiology and behavior at UCI.
There is no cost to attend. Call 949 824-9475 to reserve a spot.
Radio Show Seeks Co-host
The news and politics program “Laguna Roundtable,” which airs Sundays at 8 a.m. on FM radio station KX 93.5, is seeking a “center left” co-host.
Anyone interested can submit either a demo tape to [email protected] or a writing sample on a current news topic to the station in person or via email, said Jim Kennedy, the “Laguna Roundtable” founder and host.
Entries will be open until March 23. Those selected will get the opportunity to co-host an episode of the show.
Gala Readies for the Starting Gate
“And We’re Off,” a Boys and Girls Club fundraising gala with a Kentucky Derby theme, takes place Saturday, May 12, at the Montage Laguna Beach.
Supporters are encouraged to dress the part. Southern cocktails will be served on the lawn followed by dinner, a live auction and live music.
For info: contact Michelle Ray Fortezzo at 949-494-2535 ext. 7584 or [email protected] or visit the Club website at www.bgclagunabeach.org.
Wildlife Corridor Takes Shape
A wildlife corridor connecting the Cleveland National Forest with Orange County’s coastal habitat begins taking shape at Heritage Fields El Toro.
Home builder FivePoint Holdings and Laguna Greenbelt, Inc. break ground on a 2.5-mile ribbon of native vegetation that soon may host native mammals and birds. A groundbreaking ceremony was to take place earlier this week.
The corridor along the Orange County Great Park covers land previously used for agriculture and the former Marine Corps Air Station El Toro golf course.
It’s Getting to be Tomato Time
Master gardner Kris Bonner presents “Terrific Tomatoes” on Saturday, March 17, from 9-10 a.m. at the Community & Susi Q Center, 380 Third St.
Learn about the many varieties, their culture, diseases and pests, and growing in the ground vs. growing in containers. Registration is required, call 949 464-6645 or visit www.lagunabeachcity.net click “Sign-up for a class.”
Tennis Star, Businesswoman Pay it Forward
Tennis pro Maria Sharapova will partner with the National Association of Women Business Owners for a female entrepreneur mentoring program this spring and is calling for applicants.
Six will be selected for mentorship, according to Laguna Beach resident Loreen Gilbert, chair elect of NAWBO.