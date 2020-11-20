Christian Scientist speaker to keynote Zoom talk

Share this:

Christian Science Practitioner Patricia Woodard will offer a free virtual talk entitled “Breaking News: Freedom is Ours Now!” on Dec. 6 at 2 p.m.

The talk is hosted by First Church of Christ, Scientist of Laguna Beach.

“To me, this is what Christian Science is about: finding a spiritual perspective of God that reveals the goodness, wellness and freedom flowing from God every day, taking tangible and reliable shape in our lives and the lives of others. That’s the ultimate good news!” Woodard said in a prepared statement.

Woodard discovered Christian Science as an adolescent. She has lived in six states in the U.S., as well as in São Paolo, Brazil, where she helped set up an award-winning social program that taught impoverished mothers how to make beautiful handmade quilts as an income source.

To watch through Zoom online visit lagunabeachcs.com/lectures or to listen by phone at 1-346-248-7799 then dial 89442780630#.

