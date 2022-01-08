Cindy Prewitt named 2022 Laguna Beach citizen of the year

Cindy Prewitt, founder of Laguna Beach Live!, was named as the 2022 Citizen of the Year by the Laguna Beach Patriot’s Day Parade committee, according to a press release Wednesday.

Prewitt will appear in the 55th annual Patriots Day Parade on March 5. Andrew Barnicle, former director of Laguna Playhouse, was selected as the Grand Marshall and Marine veteran Bill Sandlin is this year’s honored patriot.

“I’m totally surprised and embarrassed but also honored because it points to all the live music we’ve brought to the community,” said Prewitt, who founded the performing arts nonprofit 20 years ago.

The pandemic prompted the cancellation of many Laguna Beach Live! shows but others were able to pivot through creative programming. Live at the Museum Concerts were recorded for online viewing and shows at the Susi Q Senior Center have been streamed live over Zoom.

“We kept thinking this was only going to last a couple of more months but it’s forced us to find new ways to deliver music virtually,” Prewitt said. “The challenge now is that I think people have had it with virtual so we’re looking for area where can perform safely with good ventilation.”

One potential venue she’s looking at is Bridge Hall at Neighborhood Congregational Church.

The Patriot’s Day committee also selected the 2022 Junior Citizens of the Year, Morgan Zevnik and William Coffey. Both are Laguna Beach High School seniors chosen by the school’s staff. Laguna Beach High tennis coach Rick Conkey was named Athlete of the Year.

For further information, contact Sandi Werthe at [email protected] or 949-494-6016.