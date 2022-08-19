City Council candidates called to Village Laguna

Village Laguna will host a forum for candidates running for three open city council seats from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Aug, 29 in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

Residents may come in person, log onto Zoom, or watch on TV channel 852. To request the Zoom link or if you would like to submit a question for the candidates, please send to [email protected] by Aug. 25. If you attend in person, you may also write your question on the cards provided. We will present as many additional questions as time allows. All are welcome.