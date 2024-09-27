City granted over $7 Mil to expand transit services

The Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) has awarded Laguna Beach $7.2 million to expand its public transit service.

The funding comes from OCTA’s Project V, a competitive grant program designed to support community-based transit projects across the county.

“We are thrilled to receive this significant investment in our City’s transit system,” said Michael Litschi, Laguna Beach director of transit and community services. “These funds will allow us to expand our trolley and on-demand services, making it even easier for residents and visitors to enjoy all that Laguna Beach has to offer while reducing traffic and parking impacts in the community.”

The awarded grants will support two projects: $5.2 million will fund the city’s off-season weekend trolley service through 2031. This includes more frequent service on holidays, during special events, and the continuation of the popular Summer Breeze service from Irvine, which will begin earlier in the summer.

The other $2 million will be used to expand the Laguna Local on-demand program, extending its reach to residential areas off Laguna Canyon Road and El Toro Road. This expansion answers public requests for increased transit options in these neighborhoods.

The OCTA Board of Directors voted unanimously on Monday, Sept. 23, to approve the recommendations, securing full funding for both projects. Each project has a local match requirement that will require the city to pay a portion of the operating cost of the services: approximately 10% for the trolley service and 50% for on-demand. This investment aims to enhance Laguna Beach’s transit system over the next seven years.

“Our city is committed to providing accessible and sustainable transportation options for both residents and visitors,” Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf said in a release from the city. “The expanded trolley and Laguna Local services will improve mobility, reduce congestion, and support our environmental goals by encouraging people to use public transit. I want to thank OCTA for their support and look forward to seeing these projects come to life.”

A full update on the transit programs and related budget amendments will be presented to the City Council at its Oct. 22 meeting.