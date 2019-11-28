City Hires New Director of Community Development

Share this:

City Manager John Pietig announced this week the hire of Marc Wiener as the city’s new Director of Community Development. Wiener is succeeding Greg Pfost, who will be retiring in June.

Wiener is currently the Director of Planning and Building for the City of Carmel-by-the-Sea. He begins his new role on Dec. 30.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the community of Laguna Beach and believe in protecting the city’s heritage, history and beauty, while continuing to improve the city’s development review process,” Wiener said. “As a people person and a problem solver, I am also committed to enhancing customer service.”

Wiener spent the last four years as Community Planning and Building Director for the City of Carmel-by-the-Sea, where he oversaw the Planning, Building Safety, Zoning and Code Compliance divisions. His 11-year career in Carmel includes the development of Carmel’s short-term lodging and street vendor ordinances, a strategic plan for the department, and working with the local business community to address Carmel’s downtown vacancy rates. Wiener holds a master’s degree in urban planning from San Jose State University, is certified by the American Institute for Certified Planners (AICP), and has experience in both current and long-range planning.

“The role of Community Development Director is key for the City of Laguna Beach and we are fortunate to have Marc come aboard to lead our Community Development efforts,” said Pietig. “His years of experience in a similar role for a California coastal city, and his experience with the Coastal Commission, will be a great benefit for our community.”

As Community Development Director, Wiener will provide strategic management and oversight for all Department services including Planning, Zoning, Building and Permitting, Code Enforcement and Historic Preservation. He will continue work on large-scale and advanced planning projects such as updates to the city’s General Plan, the Downtown Specific Plan, and continuous work with the California Coastal Commission.

Wiener was selected for the position after an extensive interview process and is moving to Southern California with his wife and three children. He will succeed Community Development Director Greg Pfost, who will officially retire in June with a successful 30-year plus career in planning, development and architecture.