City implements comprehensive plan to address Laguna’s parking woes

By Jackie Connor, Special to the Independent

In a decisive move to tackle Laguna Beach’s chronic parking issues, the city council agreed on a multifaceted plan to expand parking capacity and improve enforcement of parking regulations and laws. The plan will use existing lots, negotiate lease agreements with private property owners and potentially increase parking fines to deter illegal parking.

Parking, especially during the visitor-heavy summer months, continues to frustrate and concern residents, with most of the public seeking harsher reinforcement.

“I encourage a huge increase for parking tickets,” a Laguna Beach resident said during public comment. “When you’re (heading) northbound on PCH at 10th (street), cars park in the ‘no parking’ zone, and it is a real safety hazard. And constantly, parking enforcement is out there.”

In June 2023, city council approved a Parking and Transportation Demand Management Report, which aims to improve parking for residents and visitors and manage the strain around parking in residential areas. Led by a subcommittee, the city conducted a 15-month study that included consultations with the public and three different community meetings that discussed options, including revised regulations.

A large portion of the city’s strategy involves maximizing the use of current parking resources and with this, city council has been discussing various options with property owners and management companies. Aliso Beach parking lot was identified as a potential contender.

The city is also eyeing under-used parking structures like the one below the out-of-business Gelson’s shopping center. Although there has been no concrete news about Gelson’s future yet, council members are hopeful that a collaboration will be an option.

Additionally, efforts are being made to revive a previously derailed deal for the parking lot below Laguna Beach Terrace.

“(Hopefully) we can get that back on track and throw that back into the mix…we had a pretty good deal,” said Mayor Sue Kempf. “We could be getting a lot of revenue and I’ve heard from a lot of people ‘why is that still sitting there?’ I hear that all the time, particularly in the summer.”

Public Works is also following up on concerns about improperly marked zones and red-curbed areas along Aliso Beach’s coastal side. Residents have complained about illegal parking in these areas and the parking ticket prices not high enough to force them to move their vehicles.

The city is also exploring expanding its lease agreement options with businesses like Laguna Drug, which currently provides seven parking spaces for resident permits. In addition, the city council is considering involving third-party companies to manage parking lots, which, according to the council, would streamline operations and leverage more efficient use of existing parking spaces.

“I really do feel like that’s the low-hanging fruit is to utilize private parking lots,” said Alex Rounaghi, mayor pro tem. “I am hoping that we can do more than just three to five leases to work out with the property owners.”

City council also discussed potential solutions for employee parking needs, which included evaluating parking management strategies without impacting resident parking availability.

The city is also considering increasing parking fines, which have remained unchanged for years, according to residents, and would help deter illegal parking and generate additional revenue. The meter rates may change to dynamic pricing, according to the city council, which would mean higher rates during peak season and lower rates during off-season.