City manager to keynote Village Laguna virtual meeting

Village Laguna will virtually host City Manager Shohreh Dupuis as the guest speaker at its 7 p.m. general meeting on June 28.

Dupuis was hired in 2016 as Laguna Beach’s assistant city manager and director of public works and was named city manager earlier this year.

“Laguna Beach residents know that our town is special and also has unique challenges,” Village Laguna president Anne Caenn said in a press release. “We are looking forward to learning about Ms. Dupuis’ plans and vision for Laguna Beach.”

All are welcome to join. Those with suggested questions or topics please email Village Laguna by June 27. RSVP to [email protected] for the meeting link and/or to submit questions.

For more information about Village Laguna, visit villagelaguna.org.