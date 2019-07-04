City Photo Contest Winners Announced

Share this:

On June 26, Laguna Beach city manager John Pietig announced the winners of the city’s 2019 Photo Contest. The contest’s grand prize-winner is Ron Hazelwood for his photograph, “Sunset Over Laguna Canyon Rd,” a long exposure that turns the car lights into streaks of light on the road. This year, the city received 202 entries from 89 people. The first-place winner is Mary Gulino, second place is Karen Clevenger, third place is Mark Sanderson, and honorable mentions are Jim Rue and Thomas Pompeo.

This year, the city also selected a People’s Choice winner— Denise Cornell—as determined from more than 718 online votes.

Winning photographs are now on display on the city’s website at: www.lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/community/photo_contest/photo_contest_winners.htm.

This is the fifth year of the city’s annual photo contest, which aims to celebrate Laguna Beach’s vibrancy, vitality, and livability. This year’s theme was “Urban Laguna Beach,” life downtown and away from the beach. The contest ran through June 5. The juror, Cody Lee, is the director of communications for the Laguna Art Museum, where he has been responsible for PR, marketing, and digital media since 2016.

First-prize photographs receive $500 and winners of additional categories receive $100 each. All winning photographers will receive recognition at a future Laguna Beach City Council meeting, be featured on the city’s social media channels, and will have their photo posted in a gallery on the city’s website.

For more information on the photo contest, visit www.lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/community/photo_contest/default.htm.