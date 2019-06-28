City Preps for Holiday Events, Traffic

Share this:

As in years past, Laguna Beach city officials are anticipating large crowds for the July 4 holiday.

The city’s fireworks show originates from Monument Point at Heisler Park, and the Monument Point area will be closed all day on Thursday, July 4. Additionally, at about 5 p.m., the area of Heisler Park from Myrtle Street to the Rockpile Beach stairs at Jasmine Street will be closed to the public to allow for fireworks preparation. The fireworks show will begin at about 9 p.m.

City trolleys will operate under a modified schedule—the Coastal Route will run from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Canyon Route from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. No neighborhood services. The normal trolley schedule will resume on Friday, July 5, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The city encourages visitors to utilize the exterior parking lots(Lot 15 (Mission Hospital), 16 (Act-V), and 17 (LCAD)) and take the free trolley into town.

After the fireworks show, expect heavy traffic, as many visitors will be leaving the city via Laguna Canyon Road and Coast Highway. The Laguna Beach Police Department will be conducting increased traffic control to facilitate the flow of vehicles out of town. As part of this effort, the center lane of Laguna Canyon Road, between Canyon Acres and El Toro Road, will be reversed to add an additional northbound traffic lane.

For traffic and emergency updates, residents can connect with the city on Nixle by texting “92651” to 888-777.

Reminder: Follow Park & Beach Ordinances

No alcohol on the beaches

No smoking in public places

No drone use over city beaches, Heisler Park, Main Beach Park, Treasure Island Park, or Crescent Bay Park without a valid Remote Pilot Certificate issued by the FAA

No tents, canopies, or portable barbeques are allowed in city beaches or parks.

No fireworks of any kind are allowed in Laguna Beach.

No dogs are allowed on City beaches from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the summer season, which extends from June 15 through Sept. 10.

All OC Park trails will be closed at sunset.