City recruiting candidates for police advisory task force

Share this:

Laguna Beach invites candidates to apply for a seat on the Police Ad Hoc Task Force through Oct. 30.

With recent incidents of police use of force sparking a nationwide discussion by residents and elected officials on police departments’ existing training, policies and procedures, the City Council formed an Ad Hoc Task Force of local residents to review Laguna Beach police protocols. The task force will review current training, policies and procedures related to hiring practices, use of force incidents, pursuits, equipment, officer involved shootings, citizen complaint procedures, interaction with the public during confrontation situations, community policing and de-escalation training, with findings and recommendations provided to the City Council and city manager.

“Periodic public policy review can be important in ensuring that police training, policies and procedures are in line with current standards and best practices,” a city press release stated.

All applicants will be notified by the City Clerk with their application status and interview date. Applications are due no later than 5 p.m. on Oct. 30. Applicants may be contacted by City Council members prior to the interviews and appointments and should be prepared to make a brief statement.

Laguna Beach residents interested in serving on the Police Ad Hoc Task Force can obtain an application from the City Clerk’s office or online at lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/citygov/cityclerk/. Questions may be directed to the City Clerk’s office at 949-497-0705.

Share this: