City, School District Hire Second School Resource Officer

The Laguna Beach Police Department announced this week that Officer Fred Yeilding has been selected as the second School Resource Officer (SRO) for the school district. The Laguna Beach Unified School District Board and the City of Laguna Beach recently agreed to jointly support a second SRO assigned to LBUSD campuses.

“Officer Yeilding comes with excellent customer service experience, as he was recently a member of the Department’s Business Liaison Unit,” LBPD officials said in a statement. “Officer Yeilding has a proven track record for fostering positive relationships with the community and business owners, and we are confident this will extend to the school administration and student body.”

Authorities said the additional SRO will enhance their “ability to connect and provide support to student community and to create and maintain safe, secure, and orderly learning environment for students, teachers, and staff.”

The city and school district will equally split the $378,000 annual compensation for Cpl. Cornelius Ashton and Officer Yeilding. The addition of a second SRO gives Laguna Beach schools the lowest SRO to student ratio in Orange County, according to city staffers.

Sgt. Jim Cota said Yeilding will be in training with Ashton for a few weeks, and then Yeilding will work Monday through Thursday and Ashton will work Tuesday through Friday. Both will attend school events on Saturday’s if necessary, Cota added.