City to convert tennis court for pickleball at Alta Laguna Park

The Laguna Beach City Council has approved permanently converting a tennis court at Alta Laguna Park to create up to five pickleball courts amid soaring demand.

Four tennis courts and one court that can alternate between the sports will remain after the change. The cost of the project isn’t expected to cost more than $17,000/

Pickleball is allowed at Alta Laguna from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sundays.

Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf said she had to quit playing tennis after it started hurting her shoulder. She recently started playing pickleball and lost a game to a local 85-year-old man.

“That’s the thing about pickleball, you can be young-and-good and you can be old-and-good,” Kempf said. “It usually doesn’t happen very often in sports.”