City Urges Residents to Prepare for More Rain

The city of Laguna Beach is expected to be impacted by a series of storms through Monday, Feb. 4, bringing intermittent periods of heavy rain and potential localized flooding. The most significant part of the storm is predicted late Friday evening and continuing through Saturday.

Out of an abundance of caution, downtown and canyon residents and business owners are encouraged to put their flood gates into place Friday night at the close of business as a precautionary measure to protect your property and inventory.

The city of Laguna Beach is providing free pre-filled sandbags to residents and business owners from two locations (Act V parking lot, 1900 Laguna Canyon Road, and Aliso Beach East parking lot, 31118 Coast Highway). These sandbags are not for contractors. Sandbags are also available at Laguna Beach’s four fire stations. They are free; however, you must provide your own sand. It is not permitted to fill them with sand from Laguna’s beaches or playgrounds.

Visit www.lagunabeachcity.net/getprepared for further information about emergency preparedness and for video footage from past Laguna Beach disasters.