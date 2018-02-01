Class Notes

Spend a Day with a Scientist

Girls who love science or are starting to show an interest in the topic can take advantage of two day-long conferences led by female scientists that include hands-on experience in the Dana Point Ocean Institute’s labs and aboard its research vessel.

Middle school girls can attend Saturday, Feb. 24 and high school-aged girls on Saturday, March, 17.

The conferences aim to motivate girls to pursue careers and degrees in the sciences.

Marine geochemist Emily Klein from Duke University, nautical archeologist Rebecca Ingram, entrepreneur and environmental scientist Norah Eddy of Salty Girl Seafood, and Dr. Diane Kim of USC will lead the sessions that allow participants to experience a day in the life of a scientist.

The cost is $50 and includes breakfast, lunch and a tee shirt. For a full list of visiting scientists and conference sessions, visit: www.oceaninstitute.org.

Applications Open for FOA Scholarships

Festival of Art scholarship applications are now available for graduating high school seniors who reside in Laguna Beach or attend Laguna Beach High School.

Apply online at foapom.com/scholarships by March 9. Scholarships are awarded to students who excel in film, performing arts, visual arts and writing. Auditions and interviews will be scheduled in March.

Awards, beginning at a minimum of $1,000 and can be renewed for a total of four one-year scholarships. Students must reapply each summer for a continuation of scholarship status. For general scholarship information, call Michelle Reindl at 949 464-4201 or visit LagunaFestivalofArts.org.

Photo: Pierce Ashworth discusses his work with the FOA scholarship committee.